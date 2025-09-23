Real Gain and Thunder ready to rumble on Rowley Mile

Thunder Run (nearside) is set to represent trainer Karl Burke in the Cambridgeshire.

THERE aren’t many races that befit the title of a cavalry charge more than Newmarket’s Cambridgeshire Handicap (3.40pm).

Most years it sees a field of over 30 horses race down the straight nine furlongs of the Rowley Mile, fanning out across the breadth of the track as they do.

It’s certainly a stirring spectacle and as one of the most competitive handicaps of the Flat season, it usually takes a Group-class horse to land the prize.

REAL GAIN was thought to be of that level a couple of seasons ago.

He routed a field of handicappers over this course and distance on good-to-firm ground back in September 2023 and was subsequently stepped up into a Group Three on his next start, where he wasn’t disgraced when finishing fifth of nine.

Richard Hughes’ five-year-old then lost his way, having been gelded and bought by Wathnan Racing ahead of running in the Royal Hunt Cup last summer.

However, there were more than a few green shoots of rejuvenation in his reappearance run in Goodwood’s fiercely competitive Golden Mile last month, where he finished third on ground that would have been too soft for his liking.

He was also drawn wide in that contest, which is far from ideal over a mile at the Sussex track, and looked just to get tired late on, so it’s an effort that can be upgraded.

That hinted that he could still have a bit of star quality and shouldn’t be rated in the 90s, so back on quicker ground, at a course and distance he has won over, he struck me as a nice each-way bet at 16/1.

In a race like this, it’s always worth having a second dart to fire and mine here is THUNDER RUN.

There was a huge gamble on this Karl Burke-trained runner in the Balmoral Handicap at Royal Ascot last year, when he finished fourth on ground that was probably too soft for him.

He reappeared this season with a below par run in the Lincoln but then bounced back when upped to an extended 10 furlongs at York on his next outing.

Thunder Run has subsequently been tried over a bit further without success, and this drop back to the Cambridgeshire trip on good ground looks ideal for him.

Burke trained last year’s winner of this race, Liberty Lane, who also bombed out in the Lincoln before getting his act together.

Liberty Lane turned up in the Cambridgeshire not looking particularly well-handicapped but managed to win and I think that Thunder Run has a similar sort of profile, so he’s worth chancing at around 20/1.

It’s also a big day for two-year-olds at Newmarket on Saturday, with two Group One contests that could have a major impact on next year’s Guineas markets.

In the colts’ race, the Middle Park (3.00pm), Godolphin and Charlie Appleby could make it back-to-back wins in the contest with WISE APPROACH.

The boys in blue landed last weekend’s Mill Reef with an exciting juvenile in Words Of Truth and Wise Approach looks another nice type.

This son of Mehmas needs good ground to be seen at this best, and with not much rain expected to fall at Newmarket between now and Saturday, he should get his optimal conditions.

Six furlongs looks ideal for him too, while main market rival Gstaad – who is unlikely to take him on – probably needs further than this.

Wise Approach looks a good bet and the 13/8 available may well be made to look a healthy price, especially if Gstaad doesn’t take his chance.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Wise Approach 3.00pm Newmarket

Real Gain e/w 3.40pm Newmarket

Thunder Run e/w 3.40pm Newmarket