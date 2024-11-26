Rate looks to have Special chance in Newcastle’s Rehearsal

Sean Quinlan is set to take the ride aboard Special Rate.

CONSTITUTION Hill was all set to make his long-awaited reappearance in Newcastle’s Fighting Fifth Hurdle (2.10pm) on Saturday, but lameness after his much-publicised Newbury gallop has ruled him out.

What remains might not be a vintage renewal on paper, but it does feature some exciting youngsters testing their Champion Hurdle mettle.

Nicky Henderson swiftly shuffled his pack and subbed in Sir Gino for his injured stable star, and he looks set to face Willie Mullins’ Mystical Power.

Both are Grade One winners from last term, and as the cliché goes, could be anything in their second season over hurdles.

I expect Sir Gino to get the verdict on the day, but his 11/10 price doesn’t suit me as an ante-post bet.

With the ground at Gosforth Park set to stay unseasonably dry this weekend, I do have a fancy in the finale instead.

The Rehearsal Handicap Chase (3.20pm) is in danger of cutting up badly on account of the likely quick ground, and SPECIAL RATE catches the eye right at the bottom of the betting.

A new recruit to Lizzie Quinlan’s yard, this horse progressed notably up the handicap for Philip Kirby in the past two seasons and caught my attention on stable debut for the Quinlans.

He was travelling well at Ayr when unseating at the 13th, before Donny Boy, set to reoppose here, went on to finish second.

Donny Boy is a quarter of the price of Special Rate in places, and that gap in the betting is just too big.

With Sean Quinlan already booked, I’d say he’s a likely runner, unlike many higher in the betting who hold other options, so he’s worth a go each-way at 20/1.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Special Rate e/w 3.20pm Newcastle