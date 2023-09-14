Rally Road Racers review: John Cleese turns racing champion

Rally Road Racers features the voice of John Cleese

Everything about this internationally produced animation feels a little bit familiar. Set in a world of anthropomorphic animals, Rally Road Racers is about a Slow Loris (voiced by Jimmy O. Yang) who dreams of being a racing driver, and challenges the current, arrogant champion (John Cleese) at the forthcoming race.

Mentored by an old pro (JK Simmons), he learns what it means to be a winner. The vibrant and colourful animation will enthral small children, who may be more forgiving of the more bizarre aspects of the movie. There are international jokes scattered throughout the story, with a Brexit gag feeling a little peculiar in 2023. Elsewhere, the star-studded line up gives the film a sense of prestige, even if Cleese sounds like he has a cold and Simmons’ famous tones are muffled by a Scandinavian accent.

Despite these quirks, the film gets from A to B efficiently, delivering all the “believe in yourself” messaging you’d expect. A surefire hit for a family cinema visit, Rally Road Racers is nothing special, but will plug the gap while the kids wait for the next big Disney juggernaut.

