Rain at Aintree but Brighterdaysahead nonetheless

Gordon Elliott has a strong chance of Grade One glory with Brighterdaysahead

IT HAS been a miserable winter, but the rain clearly has no interest in ceasing in time for Grand National day, hence heavy ground form is looking the most persuasive, even at this time of year.

With that in mind, Dan Skelton’s GWENNIE MAY BOY could be the one in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle (1.20pm) at around 10/1.

I can’t imagine he won’t get a run when declarations are made, considering that, by Saturday, conditions are likely to be fairly attritional.

While he’s far from the best horse in the race, his form on heavy ground is unparalleled here, having won his last couple of starts on very testing going, so this should be right up his street.

He’s risen nine pounds in the handicap since his last victory, but only carries 10st 3lbs and stays very well.

Dan Skelton, as we know, has been in top form this spring, and should have another big chance of adding to his seasonal prize money with this six-year-old as he chases a first trainers’ championship.

Another who should thrive in the mud is Gordon Elliott’s BRIGHTERDAYSAHEAD in the Grade One Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (1.55pm).

I expect this race to turn into a real stamina test and, while we’ve got the formidable likes of Caldwell Potter and Slade Steel in here, this mare should be in her element.

Two and a half miles in desperate ground is perfect for her, based on her 12-length win on heavy at Navan in February.

She didn’t look best suited by two miles at Cheltenham last time, but ran with credit for second place regardless.

Bottomless ground is just what she needs to trump her rivals, and she has the seven-pound mares’ weight allowance to boot, so I’ll be siding with her at 5/2.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Gwennie May Boy e/w 1.20pm Aintree

Brighterdaysahead 1.55pm Aintree