Rail maintenance workers to begin eight-day strike in pay dispute

Rail maintenance workers will begin an eight-day strike on Saturday in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) working across the East Coast mainline for Hitachi Rail will take action.

More than 400 workers will be taking part in the strike on Hitachi Rail, which maintains the rolling stock and signalling for LNER.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said every effort had been made to find a negotiated settlement to the pay dispute.

“However, despite enormous profits and eye-watering sums of money paid to shareholders, the company is unwilling to make a proposal that is satisfactory to the people whose work makes the company a success.

“Our members are showing tremendous strength and resolve by taking this action and we are fully prepared for a sustained industrial campaign if we cannot make progress.”

Press Association – Alan Jones