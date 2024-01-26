400 RMT workers at Hitachi to strike on Saturday until 1 February

The RMT union, which is run by Mick Lynch, said its members on the route will walk out for five days, starting on the weekend.

In a statement issued this morning, the union which is run by Mick Lynch, said its members on the route will walk out for five days, starting on the weekend.

It said stoppage will take place at depots in Craigentinny, Bounds Green & Doncaster, ending on 1 February, with more than 400 workers taking part.

The strike at Hitachi Rail, which maintains the stock and signalling for LNER, comes amid an ongoing dispute over safety and pay.

The LNER route starts at London’s King’s Cross and goes to destinations including York, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Glasgow.

According to the RMT, Hitachi refused to make an acceptable offer despite making £100m in profit last year, while paying out more than £260m in dividends.

It said a risk assessment was carried out and found services were not up to standard.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We have made every effort as we always do to try and find a negotiated settlement to this pay dispute.

“However despite enormous profits and eye-watering sums of money paid to shareholders, the company is unwilling to make a proposal that is satisfactory to the people whose work makes the company a success.

“Our members are showing tremendous strength and resolve by taking this action and we are fully prepared for a sustained industrial campaign if we cannot make progress on a new pay offer.”

Hitachi has been asked for comment.

This comes amid more than a year of industrial action, including on the railway, London Underground, and in other sectors such as healthcare, the legal and civil services, and elsewhere.

The cost of living crisis and high inflation have put pressure on millions of Brits’ finances with higher interest rates for a long period meaning it was more expensive to borrow money also.