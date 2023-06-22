20,000 rail workers to strike in July in fresh RMT industrial action

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 20: Portrait of Mick Lynch, secretary-general of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), visits a picket line at Euston Station on August 20 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

20,000 rail workers will strike on three days in July, the RMT Union announced today, in a continuation of a long-running pay dispute.

RMT members at 14 train companies will take action on 20, 22 and 29 July, dates which coincide with two Ashes tests and the golf Open, after train operators failed to make a revised pay offer to members.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said that the latest phase of action will “show the country just how important railway staff are to the running of the rail industry.”

“My team of negotiators and I are available 24/7 for talks with the train operating companies and government ministers, yet quite incredibly neither party has made any attempt whatsoever to arrange any meetings or put forward a decent offer that can help us reach a negotiated solution.”

“The government continues to shackle the companies and will not allow them to put forward a package that can settle this dispute.”

Industrial action has plagued the railways over the past year, with unions Aslef and the RMT announcing a series of walk-outs on dates which coincided with the FA Cup and Eurovision final.

This time the strikes will hit the golf Open Championship, taking place at Royal Liverpool between 16 and 23 July and two Ashes Tests running between 19 to 23 July and 27 to 31 July.

So far in the last 12 months, the RMT have voted for strike action three times.

Lynch said of todays’ action, that members “voted by 9-1 to renew their strike mandate.”