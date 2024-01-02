Raducanu on hunt for Australian Open spot with win in Auckland

Emma Raducanu’s hopes of reaching the Australian Open main draw were boosted on Tuesday after the 21-year-old won on her return to tennis.(Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

The former US Open champion has not played for eight months after having surgery on both wrists and an ankle in April last year.

She is hoping a run at the Auckland Classic can earn her a wildcard for tennis‘ Australian Open later this month, which would see the Brit avoid having to go through qualification for the calendar year’s first Grand Slam in Melbourne.

Raducanu did, though, navigate qualifying to win the US Open against the odds in 2021.

Raducanu, currently ranked No 301 in the women’s singles standings, beat world No134 Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3 4-6 7-5.

She will face second seed Elina Svitolina in the second round with the Australian Open draw now expected next week, on 10 January.

“It’s difficult after having such a long hiatus, but I’m grateful to be healthy, grateful to be able to move my body, not bed-ridden and in a wheelchair,” Raducanu said.

“I can’t wait to be out here, start this season and be happy and healthy.”

Top seed and reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff breezed past fellow American Claire Liu 6-4 6-2 while Svitolina beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3.