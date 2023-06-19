Queen’s tennis: Norrie wins in first grass match since Wimbledon semi

Cameron Norrie won on the opening day of Queen’s as the grass court tennis season gets into full swing ahead of Wimbledon.

Ryan Peniston beat world No37 Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-4 6-2 before British No1 Cameron Norrie toppled Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4 7-6 on Centre Court.

Norrie’s match was his first since he reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon last summer.

Daniel Evans fell in straight sets to American Sebastian Korda while Jan Choinski lost 6-4 6-2 to Lorenzo Musetti.

Following his impressive win in the opening round at Queen’s, Peniston said: “It’s just such a nice atmosphere here, I loved playing here last year. It feels pretty comfortable being on the court.

“[last year’s quarter-final]gave me a lot of confidence that I can play at that level and a bit of hunger to want to do it more.

“The home fans [help] and the environment. You guys are awesome so thank you for the support today.

“I was definitely nervous but I was more nervous last year, once you get going it’s a lot of fun out here.”

Norrie added after his Queen’s win: “It feels good to be back on the grass and back here in London and thank you to everyone for coming out.

“It wasn’t easy to get over the line, I had a couple of chances and I donated my serve. Then I had a match point then he saved a couple so I was thinking about that. It’s always tricky, the first match on grass. Couple of things to work on.

“I am trying my best to realise when I am dropping energy a little bit and I think I am quite an intense player. I have to take it point for point and compete as hard as I can. I am really happy to get over the line today.”