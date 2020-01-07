Qasem Soleimani: Mourners killed in stampede at general’s funeral

At least 35 mourners have died in a stampede during the funeral ceremony of Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian military commander killed by the US in Iraq last week, Iranian state TV has reported.

The deaths came as thousands of people flooded the streets of Solemaini’s hometown of Kerman in south east Iran for the final part of the four-day burial.

Yesterday saw millions of people mourn the general – who was the commander of the elite Quds force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and widely seen as the second most powerful figure in Iran – in Tehran during the third day of public mourning.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini cried as he stood over the commander’s coffin in a rare display of public emotion.

In charge of Tehran’s network of proxy militias in the Middle East, Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of many US soldiers, propped up Bashar al Assad’s regime in Syria and supported radical Islamist groups such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Yet US President Donald Trump has faced fierce criticism from many at home and abroad for taking unilateral action that his predecessors shunned for fear that it would destabilise the region.

Soleimani’s replacement as head of Iran’s Quds force yesterday vowed to expel the US from the Middle East. Brigadier general Esmail Ghaani told state TV that he would “continue the work of the martyr Soleimani”.

Worries over an escalation of tensions in the region have shaken markets and pushed up the price of oil. Brent crude yesterday climbed over $70 a barrel. It stood at around $68.50 at 10am this morning.

European stock markets have risen this morning after a bruising couple of days on Friday and Monday. Germany’s Dax was 0.89 per cent higher, the Euronext 100 was up 0.57 per cent and the FTSE 100 was 0.1 per cent higher.

Deutsche Bank analyst Jim Reid said markets are “still in a state of flux as to which way we go next”.

He said markets have moved swiftly on from recent geopolitical shocks such as the drone attacks on Saudi oil refineries in September. Yet he added: “This does feel quite different, though, given the scale of the action and the war of words since.”

There was some confusion yesterday over whether US troops would withdraw from Iraq, after an official letter appeared to say they would exit the country.

Reports of the letter prompted a denial from US defence secretary Mark Esper. He said: “There’s been no decision whatsoever.”