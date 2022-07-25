Put faith in Sacred to give Haggas a first Lennox Stakes victory

Sacred could get William Haggas’ week off to a great start in Tuesday’s Lennox Stakes

THERE aren’t many races in Britain that trainer William Haggas hasn’t won, but today’s World Pool Lennox Stakes (3.00pm) is one of them.

I have a feeling that might be about to change though as I’m keen on his filly SACRED at 2/1 with Star Sports.

The four-year-old has always been highly touted, and she’s already gone some way to repaying that potential having won both the Nell Gwyn and Hungerford Stakes last year.

She was tried in the Platinum Jubilee on her first start of the season and while she ran well, she looked a touch outpaced, so the step back up to seven furlongs looks a wise move.

Haggas continues to fire out plenty of winners and I can see Sacred getting his week off to a great start.

She’s marginally preferred to POGO, who is greatly respected.

Charlie Hills’ six-year-old seems to be a totally different horse this season having posted career bests en route to victory at Haydock and Newmarket.

He’ll be very tough to peg back, and should go well at 9/2 with Star Sports, but I feel Sacred will have a touch too much speed for him at this track.

I’ll certainly be sticking both of those in a World Pool Quinella and I’ll also be adding SANDRINE.

All of her wins last season came over six furlongs, but she’s been campaigned over a mile this term.

Andrew Balding’s contender ran well in the Falmouth Stakes last time but looked to be slightly running on empty at the finish, so she should be much happier dropping down to seven furlongs here.

She could easily outrun her odds of 16/1.

POINTERS

Sacred 3.00pm Goodwood

Sacred, Pogo, Sandrine (World Pool Quinella) 3.00pm Goodwood