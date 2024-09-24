Purton to toy with his rivals aboard Teddy

Zac Purton is operating at a 30 percent strike-rate this season.

FOLLOWING all the fanfare and celebrations involving Golden Sixty for his retirement ceremony at Sha Tin last Sunday, racing in Hong Kong returns to some normality, with an eight-race programme at Happy Valley today.

With the weather set to be fair and surface conditions perfect, racegoers can look forward to a highly competitive and entertaining card, but as always at the city-track, finding winners will be at a premium.

Golden Sixty’s trainer Francis Lui will probably saddle one of the best-backed gallopers on the programme, Matsu Victory, who seeks to successfully follow up his recent course and distance victory in the Kwun Tong Handicap (2.45pm) over the extended mile.

The former New Zealand import could not have been more impressive a fortnight ago, suffering a wide journey throughout the contest, but still having enough petrol in the tank to run past his rivals in the closing stages.

There is no doubt that since he was equipped with blinkers back in July, he has been a different horse, and his six-pound penalty is unlikely to stop him judging by recent form.

The worry, however, is he has shown his best form when racing wide with no interruptions during his races and he is unlikely to get a similar passage this time coming from gate one.

It is also worth pointing out the ‘golden gate’ – stall one – has a poor record in extended mile races on the ‘C’ track, with only one winner coming from that gate in the last three seasons.

At his likely odds it may pay to look elsewhere, and fast-improving SUPER UNICORN catches the eye.

This son of Savabeel cost connections £440,000 at the 2023 HK International Sales and should now be in prime condition after a handful of runs in his first season.

There is no doubt Frankie Lor’s stable must have been pleased with his progress during the summer break, with Zac Purton jumping aboard him for the first time in a recent trial and giving connections the thumbs-up after an impressive workout.

He is likely to prove much better than his current mark and, with an inside draw, looks guaranteed to get the run of the race from the onset.

Purton could also be on the mark earlier on the card, when he teams up with his old ally Danny Shum aboard FOREMOST TEDDY, in the first division of the Kwun Tong Handicap (1.35pm) over the extended mile.

The son of Fastnet Rock put his previous health issues behind him when running a stormer, before finishing third on his seasonal appearance a fortnight ago.

Poor jockey Matthew Poon has paid the penalty for maybe going a touch too quick in the middle stages of that contest, and connections have been quick to snap up the champion jockey for their galloper which has to be a major plus to his chances.

POINTERS TODAY

Foremost Teddy 1.35pm Happy Valley

Super Unicorn 2.45pm Happy Valley