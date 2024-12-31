Purton on track to become Hong Kong Legend aboard St Paul’s

Zac Purton reached 1800 winners at the weekend, and has 10 rides at Sha Tin.

MANY of the thousands of racegoers who go through the turnstiles for the New Year racing bonanza will make a beeline for the gift shops around Sha Tin racecourse.

Local racing enthusiasts always want the start of the year to go off with a bang, and will rely on anything to bring them luck, and that includes the ‘Lucky Start 25’ themed merchandise, which many will clutch tightly during the action.

More serious form students will highlight the rides of Zac Purton and John Size-trained gallopers on the card, and it’s understandable why.

Seven-time champion Purton brought up an 1800-winner milestone on Sunday, and finished the month of December with 17 wins, of which nine came in a four-day blitz last week.

Size was also in a rich vein of form, rattling off 10 winners at the last five meetings, suggesting every galloper he saddles is worth close scrutiny at present.

The Zac-Man has 10 rides on the 11-race programme and is quickly homing in on Douglas Whyte’s all-time record of 1813 victories, and his supporters will surely be disappointed if he doesn’t make a sizeable dent in that total by the end of racing.

His most eye-catching ride is when he jumps off the Size-trained recent winner Beauty Alliance and climbs aboard LEGEND ST PAUL’S in the Tsung Pak Long Handicap (7.40am) over a mile.

The Frankie Lor-trained gelding has been crying out for a step up in distance – bred to be best over a mile or further – despite encouraging efforts over seven furlongs.

Purton is certain to try and bounce out in front and dictate the tempo, and likely capable of not seeing another rival.

The John Size stable is obviously looking to make hay while the sun shines and is represented in all races throughout the programme.

Classic Series contender MICKLEY spearheads his strong challenge on the card when lining-up in the Chuk Yuen Handicap (9.55am) over a mile.

The former Ed Bethell-trained Royal Ascot winner produced an impressive turn of foot, when winning over the course and distance just over a fortnight ago, and is likely to improve again.

POINTERS

Legend St Paul’s 7.40am Sha Tin

Mickley 9.55am Sha Tin