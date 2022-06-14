Prize fighter Eldarov to give his rivals a royal beating in the Queen’s Vase

Roger Varian trains the unbeaten Elgar Eldarov who is unbeaten in two career starts

Prize fighter Eldarov to give his rivals a royal beating in the Queen’s Vase

STRADIVARIUS won the 2017 renewal of the Queen’s Vase (3.05pm) before going on to become one of the greatest stayers of all time.

It is highly unlikely there is a horse of his calibre in today’s field, but it looks a very competitive race and one with a decent betting shape.

Nahanni is the obvious contender after winning the Cazoo Blue Riband Trial at Epsom and then running an eye-catching seventh in the Cazoo Derby after making a slow start.

The step up in trip will surely suit, but I’d be worried about just an 11-day gap between the two races.

Aidan O’Brien has won four of the last seven runnings of this race, so you’d have to respect Anchorage, but he will have to come on quite a bit from his seasonal reappearance at the Curragh.

The one for me is Roger Varian’s ELGAR ELDAROV who is unbeaten in two career starts.

He won on debut at Nottingham in October and then reappeared with an impressive novice win at Newcastle last month, form which was franked by the third winning at Sandown by nine lengths on Saturday.

Connections had the option of the King Edward VII Stakes on Friday but have opted for this one-mile-six-furlong contest and I’ll be backing him at 100/30 with William Hill.

I also wouldn’t put anyone off taking some of the 25/1 about him for the St Leger.

Impeccably bred by Dubawi out of a Sea The Stars mare, he could be a bit special.

POINTERS

Eldar Eldarov 3.05pm Ascot

Eldar Eldarov e/w 25/1 St Leger