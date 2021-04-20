Prince William and Harry begin to rebuild bridges, an insider says

Following last month’s televised interview between Harry, Meghan and Oprah Winfrey, it has been reported that William and Harry have begun rebuilding bridges.

The controversial interview, mirroring that of their mother Diana’s BBC Panorama interview in 1995, caused rifts between royal followers and family members alike.

However, with Harry back in the UK for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, the Daily Mail reported that Charles and the brothers all met in attempts to reconcile.

Beyond the ears of senior courtiers and staff, a ‘senior royal insider’ said that the reconciliation talks were only able to happen within a “short time together outdoors”.

“It was important to Charles and William that they were both there together. It means nothing spoken about can be misconstrued in the future,” the insider said.

It is not yet clear whether Harry will be in the country for the Queen’s birthday, but it is unlikely that she will spend it alone.

