Plan your Pride in London weekend with our handy guide

It’s the biggest weekend in the LGBTQI+ calendar – here’s all you need to know to plan your celebrations

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of Pride in the UK, with a record 1.5m people flocking to central London to watch an estimated 30,000 event participants, from flag bearers to stewards to drag acts.

This year, with Covid now officially over, that figure might be surpassed again, providing not only a celebration of London’s thriving LGBT scene, but a welcome boost to its hospitality sector.

When does the parade start?

The Pride in London Parade starts at 12pm at Hyde Park. The route will go through Hyde Park Corner, Piccadilly Circus, Haymarket Square, Trafalgar Square and end at Whitehall. If you want to hang out at Trafalgar Square – AKA party central – make sure you get there early as it will fill up quick and you’ll have to wait in a one-in-one-out queue.

What actually happens?

There are stages dotted throughout central London with various family and party activities. The Trafalgar Stage is hosted by drag act Michael Twaits and radio host Will Njobvu and will feature music from acts including Adam Lambert, Idina Menzel and Todrick Hall. The LGBTQIA Women and Non Binary Stage, hosted by the Krystal Lake and Christian Adore, is billed as “a haven for LGBTQIA women and non-binary individuals” and promises “a world of awe-inspiring performances”. The Golden Square Stage has more “breathtaking acts” with Cocoa Butter Club and Club Kali taking centre stage. The Soho Square Stage is a trans-led space with performances, speeches and activism curated by Mzz Kimberley. On the Dean Street Stage you’ll find the drag king LoUis CYfer and drag queen, Victoria Scone as well as 25 other cabaret acts performing throughout the day. There is also a Pride Family Area at St Giles-in-the-Field.

What about the weather?

Saturday is forecast to be rain-free and partially sunny, with no rain to be seen and the warm weather lasting well into the evening. Bring lots of sun block and drink plenty of water.

Do I have to stand all day?

There is a ticketed grandstand on Haymarket that will open at 11.30 and closes at 5pm, giving you a seat for the duration. Tickets (£60pp) are sold out but resale tickets are available if you join the waiting list from prideinlondon.org.

Where’s the after party?

Pride parties on the streets of Soho will go on into the small hours but if you prefer a little structure there is an after party at Clapham Grand featuring dancing and drag (£25). Horse Meat Disco returns to Hackney’s Night Tales, with live entertainment kicking off at 3pm. The Homostash crew will be at Colours Hoxton for a night of debauchery, while Mimi’s will pack out the iconic Troxy music hall.