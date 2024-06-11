Friends Experience tickets on sale for Excel London show

Could you BE any more excited? Fans of 90s sitcom Friends are about to get a real treat in the form of a new immersive experience to mark 30th anniversary of the global smash hit TV series.

The waitlist for The Friends Experience: The One in London at the Excel Centre opens in a week, with the event running throughout August. It promises to provide fans with the opportunity to “step onto the iconic, nostalgia-packed set re-creations,” where they can “re-create their favourite scenes, including kicking back in Chandler and Joey’s recliners, peering around Rachel and Monica’s famous purple door, and sitting on the legendary orange couch.”

As well as TikTok content opportunities, visitors will be able to learn about the history of the show and take in some behind-the-scenes gossip delivered by the show’s creators.

The Friends Experience tickets go on sale soon

There is more: rounding off the experience, we’re told, Londoners will be transported to the Big Apple where they can step into the famous Central Perk for a series of photo opportunities.

There is also an “all-new Friends Station”, inspired by the show’s New York City setting and subway stations, where visitors can enjoy can enjoy “themed food and beverages”.

Stacy Moscatelli, chief executive officer of Original X Productions, says: “The Friends Experience: The One in London marks a significant milestone as our second global flagship, continuing our expansion of this beloved attraction. As we celebrate the 5th anniversary of this much-loved experience and the 30th anniversary of the series, we’re thrilled to offer Londoners and visitors the chance to step inside the world of Friends and relive their favourite moments. We can’t wait to see everyone in the UK celebrate their Friends fandom.”

Presale tickets will be available beginning 18 June, with general on sale commencing 19 June, and can be purchased via the website here.