Restaurants with DJs and live music to book for New Year’s Eve in London

It may still be days until Christmas, but that doesn’t mean you haven’t already left it extremely late to make your New Year’s Eve plans. If you feel a little old for clubbing, we have the perfect solution: go to a restaurant. This selection of dining venues all have special menus and live entertainment to get you in the mood for 2023. After all, it can hardly be worse than 2022… can it?

Manteca

Manteca in Shoreditch has curated a New Year’s Eve feasting menu of regional Italian dishes, centred around their ethos of nose-to-tail cooking over live fire. Priced at £120 per person, guests will be greeted with a Cynar Spritz on arrival, followed by a menu designed to be shared.

Amazonico

Amazonico, the Latin American restaurant and bar in Berkeley Square, will be bringing its Jungle Fever Party to Mayfair. Inspired by the disco era of Studio 54, Amazonico will play host to DJ Roger Sanchez and will have an open bar with special New Year’s Eve cocktails. It will be open from 5pm-3am, with guests able to choose from four different packages ranging from £135 to £550.

Petersham Nurseries

Petersham Nurseries will be welcoming guests to celebrate New Year’s Eve at its restaurants in Richmond and Covent Garden. At Petersham Nurseries Cafe in Richmond you can enjoy an indulgent six course menu beneath the canopy of bougainvillaea and vines, accompanied by a live band. In Covent Garden you can try the set menu while enjoying live entertainment. Across the courtyard tat La Goccia there is another set menu of seasonal Italian dishes accompanied by a DJ spinning disco favourites until late.

Sexy Fish

Sexy Fish Mayfair will celebrate the New year from 9 p.m. until late into the night where guests are invited to join headliner act, DJ Neverdogs who will be performing until 3am. The restaurant will also have a live saxophonist, percussionists, dancers, a midnight countdown, along with mouth-watering meals and cocktail options.

Oblix

Oblix at the Shard will celebrate New Year’s Eve with two celebrations split between Oblix West, which is offering a luxurious set menu, and Oblix East, which offers incredible views of the fireworks. Oblix West will offer two tasting menus from executive chef Marcus Eaves while Oblix East will have a selection of free flowing wine, beers and cocktails as well as live music and a DJ.

The Palm House

The Palm House in London’s Victoria is hosting an evening of dancing, dining, drinking and live entertainment. Guests will be greeted with a champagne reception before enjoying a meal from either the a la carte or set menu. After dinner, the dance floor will open, where a live saxophonist and DJ will play until the early hours. The unlimited champagne and three-course meal are priced at £65 per person, with reservations from 8pm. The NYE set menu will be available between 5pm-7.30pm for £50 per person.

Park Chinois

Asian restaurant Park Chinois will be hosting a selection of events to say goodbye to 2022, starting with its final Shanghai Brunch of 2022 and leading on to early dining in the Salon de Chine, from £125 per person (5.30pm-7.30pm) and a £298 option starting from 7.45pm. The “underground hideaway” is also partying the night away, with two packages starting from £125.

The Savoy

The Savoy is planning a new year’s eve celebration that will tie into its theatrical history. New Year at The Savoy: It’s Showtime will kick off with a Champagne reception in the River Room, followed by a four-course dinner with paired wines in the Lancaster Ballroom, accompanied by live entertainment. Arrival at 7pm, tickets available from £595pp.

Bluebird

Chelsea’s Bluebird is hosting a special three-course menu by new executive head chef, Owen Sullivan for £150. Following the dinner, those looking to continue the night’s celebrations can head to Bluebird’s afterparty where DJ Tony Piscatelli and the Percussionists will be performing. Entrance to the after party is £50.

Apothecary East

Shoreditch’s Japanese-inspired restaurant Apothecary East will open from 6pm-3am on New Year’s Eve, welcoming diners and party goers with an a la carte menu and live DJs from 9pm, including DJ Picnic and DJ Frizzy D, who will play disco,funk, soul, old School and electronic music.

The Libertine

The Libertine, located in the vaults under the historic Grade 1 listed arches of the Royal Exchange, is hosting an evening alongside Moët & Chandon, including a Champagne reception, 5-course meal with wine and champagne pairings, and a live band for after-dinner dancing. Dishes will cost from £120 per person, with tickets priced at £50 per person.