Prince Harry interview: 5 key revelations from ITV interview tonight

Prince Harry has spoken to ITV ahead of the release of his book Spare. In the hour-and-a-half-long interview, filmed in California, Harry went into more detail about his claims about his fallout with The Firm.

He also describes the alleged assault by his brother in more detail and talks about the trauma of the death of his mother Diana.

“He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to”

Prince Harry claims in the ITV interview that his brother William “wanted” him to retaliate after the physical assault Harry claims his brother launched into. Harry also goes into more detail about claims of a history of physical altercations, which he likens to the relationship of other brothers.

“On mummy’s life… stopped me cold as it meant to. Not because he used it but because it didn’t work. I simply didn’t believe him”

Harry claims that in another argument William told him he wanted him to be happy “on mummy’s life.” Prince Harry claims the brothers only used “on mummy’s life” extremely rarely when something was integral to get across. It was a reference to the brothers’ late mother Diana and Harry implied it was a way the brothers communicate in emergencies to show the level of importance around the topic. But Harry said he didn’t believe William when he used the plea.

“My family have been briefing the press for well over a decade”

Prince Harry claims the royal family directly have been tipping off the press with stories for over a decade. He also claimed Camilla had leaked stories to the media in the past in a damning critical allegation about the Queen Consort. Harry also claims Camilla played “the long game” in her journey to becoming Queen Consort.

“I hope the reconciliation between my family and us will have a ripple effect throughout the world – maybe that’s lofty”

Prince Harry said he hopes his family’s disagreements and their hopeful reconciliation will be a bellwether to inspire other families and humans around the world to reconcile.

“Meghan and I love Susan Hussey – we think she’s great and didn’t mean any harm at all”

Harry reiterated his message that the opportunity to apologise after wrongdoing is essential. He praised Lady Susan Hussey after racism allegations were made against the former Lady In Waiting – and pointed out that she was given the opportunity to apologise and discuss her mistakes with Ngozi Fulani, a black British charity boss.

