Prince Charles Cinema: Pearl & Dean backs campaign to save icon

The Prince Charles Cinema faces closure

Don’t let the credits roll on The Prince Charles Cinema, says Clare Turner, chief commercial officer at Pearl & Dean

I was shocked to hear the news that the Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Square is under threat of closure. For many years this cinema has been a sanctuary for film fans in London. It is said to be Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino’s “favourite UK cinema” and people come far and wide to experience its unique and alternative screenings of cult classics, niche independent films and revel in its intense movie marathons. In fact, last year, it recorded record attendance for the second year in a row, with over a quarter of a million tickets sold.

Tarantino once called The Prince Charles Cinema a “mecca” for film lovers – it is embedded into the cultural zeitgeist of London. If you’re a mega film fan, you have probably been, or at least heard of it.

It is far more than just a cinema. It may be famous for serving as a hub for film buffs but it’s also a place to connect with like-minded people and friends. Where else can you go to pull an all-nighter and watch all three original Lord of the Rings films back-to-back, in a distraction-free environment?

The joy for many fans in the cinema audience is all in the shared experience. It’s memory making and a planned event that you can get excited about and even have some fun by dressing up in tribute to your favourite film – be it as a Lord Of The Rings elf or a nun from The Sound of Music. It’s a chance to escape the real world and become immersed in another… and then when the credits roll it doesn’t end there – cue endless debate and discussion. It’s utter magic.

And brands and businesses want a slice of the action, too. In the media and advertising industry we’re noticing a shift towards brands wanting to tap into cultural moments and passionate fan communities, who are more likely to be engaged and therefore take the hoped for action afterwards.

Last Halloween, we worked with disruptor beer brand Beavertown on an exclusive partnership with The Prince Charles Cinema to host a week-long series of immersive horror film screenings, complete with live interactions. The Prince Charles Cinema’s reputation for screening classic, cult and arthouse movies meant there really was no better venue to host such a tribute to the genre – and reach the right audience for Beavertown – which as a brand is no stranger to being bold and standing out.

In a time where brands and businesses are looking to connect with consumers and reach them in an authentic way, cinemas like The Prince Charles are worth their weight in gold. And they are so important to keep around. Whether it’s a Star Wars movie marathon, a Hitchcock film, a musical sing-a-long or even Japanese anime, The Prince Charles Cinema has got you covered.

The Prince Charles Cinema is also the last of the independents still operating in London’s cine-famous West End. Independent cinemas are the lifeblood of local communities and The Prince Charles Cinema is no different. It is a successful local independent business that receives no public funding, meaning every ticket sold goes directly back to supporting that cinema and keeping it open.

I have signed the petition to save The Prince Charles Cinema. Many of my colleagues at Pearl & Dean, and people across my personal and professional network have too. We can all spend a long time reminiscing together about our own unique experiences at this cinema. Hopefully some of you will help support the campaign to save it, too.

• Sign and share the petition here. Share your memories of the cinema using the hashtag #SaveThePCC on X, Instagram and other social media platforms.