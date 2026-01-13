 |  Updated: 

The 100 most at risk pubs in London – is your local under threat?

By:

Life&Style Editor

Without more specific context from the article, its challenging to generate precise alt text. However, based on the image ...

The most at risk pubs in London have been revealed by a new website that calculates how proposed changes to rates could affect the hospitality industry.

New website ismypubfucked.com uses official data from the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) to identify which pubs will be most affected by the proposed increases to the business rates.

The “most fucked pub” in the capital is the Spread Eagle in Wandsworth, facing a £104,000 hike +622 per cent). The Beaten Docket in Cricklewood, North West London is second in London with an “absolutely fucked” rating – it could see rates increase by £138,000 or 431 per cent. It’s followed by the Dog and Bell in Deptford, which is in 40th place on the overall leaderboard, with a potential rise of £74,000 equating to a 426 per cent rise. Fourth is the Wickham Arms in Brockley at number 45 with a potential £37,250 increase (+425 per cent).

There could be some respite for these pubs, with the government expected to change the way business rates are calculated, resulting in smaller rises to bills. But Is My Pub Fucked points out that rates are “just one pressure” on the hospitality industry, with rising wages, higher National Insurance, increased alcohol duty, soaring energy costs and decreased customer spending all contributing to the catastrophe.

The website was designed by Ben Guerin, co-founder of digital-led creative agency Topham Guerin. He said he created the website as an avid fan of British pubs and wanted a way to work out which ones needed his support most. 

“This tool exists to shine a light on what pubs are up against – and to help you find one near you that could use your support,” says Guerin.

The most “fucked” pub in the country is the Victoria Inn located in Gloucester, which faces a potential 673 per cent hike in rates, equivalent to a £25,000 increase. Next is the Berkeley Arms, also in Gloucester, with a £14,000 additional bill representing a 933 per cent rise, then The Den in Bristol, where £22,700 more would be a 473 per cent increase.

The biggest percentage increase would be The Bertie Arms in Stamford outside Peterborough, where a £43,750 rise in rates would be equivalent to a 1,944 per cent rise, according to ismypubfucked.com. 

The biggest monetary increase would be Oxford’s The Longwall, which could see its rates rocket by £630,000, a 94 per cent increase. The Premier Inn and Beafeater Grill in Dartford could see a £546,000 hike.

Here is the full list of the 100 “most fucked” pubs in London (the data is from 2023, the latest published by the government, so some of these have already closed).

The 100 most fucked pubs in London

1Spread EagleSW18 2PT
2Beaten DocketNW2 3ET
3Dog And BellSE8 3JD
4Wickham ArmsSE4 1TF
5SunE2 0AN
6The Arsenal TavernN4 2JS
7Liquor InnE3 3QX
8Pelton ArmsSE10 9PQ
9The John BairdN10 3HN
10Bar RiaEC1V 9EY
11Daniel DefoeN16 0LA
12The Nags HeadSE15 4TP
13The Bank Of FriendshipN5 1EA
14The SwanSW9 9AY
15The Little AppleSE11 4XD
16Ceili On The GreenNW2 4QY
17The Fox & HoundsE7 9BB
18The New Globe Grnd Flr FntE3 4QS
19The Bell HouseNW1 6TL
20Spit And SawdustSE1 4AL
21The Old ShipE14 7NW
22The Prince AlbertSE18 6NE
23Hand In HandSW2 4EN
24Baxter CourtE8 1HE
25The CalfSW4 0DR
26The GlobeE9 6NA
27Fox And FirkinSE13 6JZ
28The ClarenceW14 9PP
29The Latin QuarterE15 4BQ
30Nags HeadE1 1DU
31Watch HouseSE13 6JP
32Royal GeorgeSE8 4QD
33Duke Of WellingtonE1 7NE
34Star Of The EastE14 7HG
35Camdens HeadE2 0EA
36The Duke Of WellingtonE8 4EP
37The HillSE23 3HN
38Crooked BilletSE20 7DT
39The BeehiveE3 3LT
40The GreyhoundSE11 4PP
41The CastleE17 9LB
42Carpenters ArmsE2 6EG
43Prince Of PeckhamSE15 5JA
44Abbey ArmsSE2 9RH
45The Whippet InnNW10 3JJ
46The Clifton ArmsSE25 6NJ
47The Pride Of TottenhamN17 9TB
48The CastleE1 1LN
49The Nobody InnN1 4PR
50EagleSW11 6HG
51The WheatsheafSW17 7PG
52Wilton ArmsSW1X 8ED
53Boleyn TavernE6 1PW
54The Lord StanleyE13 9AE
55The TalbotSE4 1QG
56The Army & NavyN16 8NN
57The French HouseW1D 5BG
58The Hanbury ArmsN1 7DU
59Jolly Farmer AtSE13 6LE
60Bar 512E8 4AE
61Bell & HareN17 0AG
62The Vault 1894SE1 2UP
63The CoronetN7 6PA
64Coach & HorsesE10 5NA
65Wetherspoons At Metro Central HeightsSE1 6BN
66Surrey DockerSE16 2LW
67Wishing WellE4 8HH
68The Lord PalmerstonN15 4HQ
69The Prince GeorgeE8 3AG
70The Railway TavernNW7 3SB
71Rose & CrownSW4 0JG
72The BritanniaSW8 2JH
73The Castle TavernSE18 6JL
74The Horse & GroomSW19 1DE
75The SelkirkSW17 0ES
76The Lost AngelSW11 4LS
77The WindmillW3 6LG
78VolunteerSE18 1JQ
79Crown & AnchorSE1 6TU
80Gardeners ArmsSW18 5JL
81Three FalconsNW8 8NG
82The Dartmouth ArmsE16 4ST
83Heathcote ArmsE11 4EA
84The VillageN10 3SH
85Carlton TavernNW6 5EU
86Durham ArmsE16 4SA
87The Two BrewersN17 9TT
88William MorrisW6 0QA
89Horse & GroomSW18 4DW
90The Bricklayers ArmsSW15 1DD
91JJ Moon’sSW17 0RN
92The Prince Of WalesSE11 4EA
93The Crown & ShuttleE1 6PJ
94The BrunelSE16 4JN
95Bst & Grd FlrsW1D 3BY
96The Bricklayers ArmsN17 8ER
97The Nags HeadE17 9LP
98Henry ReaderN8 8PT
99The PepperpotE1 8JP
100Blue AnchorSE16 3TS

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.