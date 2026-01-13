The 100 most at risk pubs in London – is your local under threat?

The most at risk pubs in London have been revealed by a new website that calculates how proposed changes to rates could affect the hospitality industry.

New website ismypubfucked.com uses official data from the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) to identify which pubs will be most affected by the proposed increases to the business rates.

The “most fucked pub” in the capital is the Spread Eagle in Wandsworth, facing a £104,000 hike +622 per cent). The Beaten Docket in Cricklewood, North West London is second in London with an “absolutely fucked” rating – it could see rates increase by £138,000 or 431 per cent. It’s followed by the Dog and Bell in Deptford, which is in 40th place on the overall leaderboard, with a potential rise of £74,000 equating to a 426 per cent rise. Fourth is the Wickham Arms in Brockley at number 45 with a potential £37,250 increase (+425 per cent).

There could be some respite for these pubs, with the government expected to change the way business rates are calculated, resulting in smaller rises to bills. But Is My Pub Fucked points out that rates are “just one pressure” on the hospitality industry, with rising wages, higher National Insurance, increased alcohol duty, soaring energy costs and decreased customer spending all contributing to the catastrophe.

The website was designed by Ben Guerin, co-founder of digital-led creative agency Topham Guerin. He said he created the website as an avid fan of British pubs and wanted a way to work out which ones needed his support most.

“This tool exists to shine a light on what pubs are up against – and to help you find one near you that could use your support,” says Guerin.

The most “fucked” pub in the country is the Victoria Inn located in Gloucester, which faces a potential 673 per cent hike in rates, equivalent to a £25,000 increase. Next is the Berkeley Arms, also in Gloucester, with a £14,000 additional bill representing a 933 per cent rise, then The Den in Bristol, where £22,700 more would be a 473 per cent increase.

The biggest percentage increase would be The Bertie Arms in Stamford outside Peterborough, where a £43,750 rise in rates would be equivalent to a 1,944 per cent rise, according to ismypubfucked.com.

The biggest monetary increase would be Oxford’s The Longwall, which could see its rates rocket by £630,000, a 94 per cent increase. The Premier Inn and Beafeater Grill in Dartford could see a £546,000 hike.

Here is the full list of the 100 “most fucked” pubs in London (the data is from 2023, the latest published by the government, so some of these have already closed).

The 100 most fucked pubs in London