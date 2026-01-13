The 100 most at risk pubs in London – is your local under threat?
The most at risk pubs in London have been revealed by a new website that calculates how proposed changes to rates could affect the hospitality industry.
New website ismypubfucked.com uses official data from the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) to identify which pubs will be most affected by the proposed increases to the business rates.
The “most fucked pub” in the capital is the Spread Eagle in Wandsworth, facing a £104,000 hike +622 per cent). The Beaten Docket in Cricklewood, North West London is second in London with an “absolutely fucked” rating – it could see rates increase by £138,000 or 431 per cent. It’s followed by the Dog and Bell in Deptford, which is in 40th place on the overall leaderboard, with a potential rise of £74,000 equating to a 426 per cent rise. Fourth is the Wickham Arms in Brockley at number 45 with a potential £37,250 increase (+425 per cent).
There could be some respite for these pubs, with the government expected to change the way business rates are calculated, resulting in smaller rises to bills. But Is My Pub Fucked points out that rates are “just one pressure” on the hospitality industry, with rising wages, higher National Insurance, increased alcohol duty, soaring energy costs and decreased customer spending all contributing to the catastrophe.
The website was designed by Ben Guerin, co-founder of digital-led creative agency Topham Guerin. He said he created the website as an avid fan of British pubs and wanted a way to work out which ones needed his support most.
“This tool exists to shine a light on what pubs are up against – and to help you find one near you that could use your support,” says Guerin.
The most “fucked” pub in the country is the Victoria Inn located in Gloucester, which faces a potential 673 per cent hike in rates, equivalent to a £25,000 increase. Next is the Berkeley Arms, also in Gloucester, with a £14,000 additional bill representing a 933 per cent rise, then The Den in Bristol, where £22,700 more would be a 473 per cent increase.
The biggest percentage increase would be The Bertie Arms in Stamford outside Peterborough, where a £43,750 rise in rates would be equivalent to a 1,944 per cent rise, according to ismypubfucked.com.
The biggest monetary increase would be Oxford’s The Longwall, which could see its rates rocket by £630,000, a 94 per cent increase. The Premier Inn and Beafeater Grill in Dartford could see a £546,000 hike.
Here is the full list of the 100 “most fucked” pubs in London (the data is from 2023, the latest published by the government, so some of these have already closed).
The 100 most fucked pubs in London
|1
|Spread Eagle
|SW18 2PT
|2
|Beaten Docket
|NW2 3ET
|3
|Dog And Bell
|SE8 3JD
|4
|Wickham Arms
|SE4 1TF
|5
|Sun
|E2 0AN
|6
|The Arsenal Tavern
|N4 2JS
|7
|Liquor Inn
|E3 3QX
|8
|Pelton Arms
|SE10 9PQ
|9
|The John Baird
|N10 3HN
|10
|Bar Ria
|EC1V 9EY
|11
|Daniel Defoe
|N16 0LA
|12
|The Nags Head
|SE15 4TP
|13
|The Bank Of Friendship
|N5 1EA
|14
|The Swan
|SW9 9AY
|15
|The Little Apple
|SE11 4XD
|16
|Ceili On The Green
|NW2 4QY
|17
|The Fox & Hounds
|E7 9BB
|18
|The New Globe Grnd Flr Fnt
|E3 4QS
|19
|The Bell House
|NW1 6TL
|20
|Spit And Sawdust
|SE1 4AL
|21
|The Old Ship
|E14 7NW
|22
|The Prince Albert
|SE18 6NE
|23
|Hand In Hand
|SW2 4EN
|24
|Baxter Court
|E8 1HE
|25
|The Calf
|SW4 0DR
|26
|The Globe
|E9 6NA
|27
|Fox And Firkin
|SE13 6JZ
|28
|The Clarence
|W14 9PP
|29
|The Latin Quarter
|E15 4BQ
|30
|Nags Head
|E1 1DU
|31
|Watch House
|SE13 6JP
|32
|Royal George
|SE8 4QD
|33
|Duke Of Wellington
|E1 7NE
|34
|Star Of The East
|E14 7HG
|35
|Camdens Head
|E2 0EA
|36
|The Duke Of Wellington
|E8 4EP
|37
|The Hill
|SE23 3HN
|38
|Crooked Billet
|SE20 7DT
|39
|The Beehive
|E3 3LT
|40
|The Greyhound
|SE11 4PP
|41
|The Castle
|E17 9LB
|42
|Carpenters Arms
|E2 6EG
|43
|Prince Of Peckham
|SE15 5JA
|44
|Abbey Arms
|SE2 9RH
|45
|The Whippet Inn
|NW10 3JJ
|46
|The Clifton Arms
|SE25 6NJ
|47
|The Pride Of Tottenham
|N17 9TB
|48
|The Castle
|E1 1LN
|49
|The Nobody Inn
|N1 4PR
|50
|Eagle
|SW11 6HG
|51
|The Wheatsheaf
|SW17 7PG
|52
|Wilton Arms
|SW1X 8ED
|53
|Boleyn Tavern
|E6 1PW
|54
|The Lord Stanley
|E13 9AE
|55
|The Talbot
|SE4 1QG
|56
|The Army & Navy
|N16 8NN
|57
|The French House
|W1D 5BG
|58
|The Hanbury Arms
|N1 7DU
|59
|Jolly Farmer At
|SE13 6LE
|60
|Bar 512
|E8 4AE
|61
|Bell & Hare
|N17 0AG
|62
|The Vault 1894
|SE1 2UP
|63
|The Coronet
|N7 6PA
|64
|Coach & Horses
|E10 5NA
|65
|Wetherspoons At Metro Central Heights
|SE1 6BN
|66
|Surrey Docker
|SE16 2LW
|67
|Wishing Well
|E4 8HH
|68
|The Lord Palmerston
|N15 4HQ
|69
|The Prince George
|E8 3AG
|70
|The Railway Tavern
|NW7 3SB
|71
|Rose & Crown
|SW4 0JG
|72
|The Britannia
|SW8 2JH
|73
|The Castle Tavern
|SE18 6JL
|74
|The Horse & Groom
|SW19 1DE
|75
|The Selkirk
|SW17 0ES
|76
|The Lost Angel
|SW11 4LS
|77
|The Windmill
|W3 6LG
|78
|Volunteer
|SE18 1JQ
|79
|Crown & Anchor
|SE1 6TU
|80
|Gardeners Arms
|SW18 5JL
|81
|Three Falcons
|NW8 8NG
|82
|The Dartmouth Arms
|E16 4ST
|83
|Heathcote Arms
|E11 4EA
|84
|The Village
|N10 3SH
|85
|Carlton Tavern
|NW6 5EU
|86
|Durham Arms
|E16 4SA
|87
|The Two Brewers
|N17 9TT
|88
|William Morris
|W6 0QA
|89
|Horse & Groom
|SW18 4DW
|90
|The Bricklayers Arms
|SW15 1DD
|91
|JJ Moon’s
|SW17 0RN
|92
|The Prince Of Wales
|SE11 4EA
|93
|The Crown & Shuttle
|E1 6PJ
|94
|The Brunel
|SE16 4JN
|95
|Bst & Grd Flrs
|W1D 3BY
|96
|The Bricklayers Arms
|N17 8ER
|97
|The Nags Head
|E17 9LP
|98
|Henry Reader
|N8 8PT
|99
|The Pepperpot
|E1 8JP
|100
|Blue Anchor
|SE16 3TS