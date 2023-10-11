Premiership Rugby pre-season survey: All 10 bosses speak to City A.M.

The Premiership is back

After 12 months of financial turmoil off the pitch which claimed three English clubs, Premiership rugby is set to return to the field this weekend in a new 10-team format.

The scheduling of the current Rugby World Cup and introduction of a new domestic competition, the Premiership Rugby Cup, also mean that teams face a gruelling schedule between now and the Six Nations in February.

So what does the new-look season hold for top-flight clubs? Is a 10-team league – previously advocated by some in the game as the optimum number, before the sad demise of Wasps, Worcester Warriors and London Irish – the optimum size?

City A.M. asked those closest to the situation, the directors of rugby at each Premiership club, what they are expecting from the new-look campaign.

Premiership “different”

Exeter Chiefs: Rob Baxter

“There’s a slightly different sense to the league. You’re pretty full-on until post-Christmas and then there’s the big break around the Six Nations. The biggest chunk of the season is going to be done by then and if you want to be competitive, you’re going to have to have it done by then.

“The bigger picture is that supporters will like watching their internationals as much as possible and in new seasons now there will be rotation time where the Premiership Rugby Cup will fit into those international periods. You’ll probably get a genuine rotation of your squad.”

Saracens: Mark McCall

“I suppose there’s less margin for error if you want to get to the knockout stages and there’s less overlap with international matches, albeit we are starting during the quarter-finals of the World Cup. If last season is anything to go by there were so many close games – 50 per cent of our games were won by seven points or less and decided in the last 10 minutes.

“The on-field product was good last year. There’s not one team you look at now and go, ‘that’s going to be an easy game’ and anyone can beat anyone which is really good for the league. It promises to be quite an exciting year.”

More “difficult”

Sale Sharks: Alex Sanderson

“It’s more difficult [this year]. You’re losing a few players because of the World Cup cycle and the salary cap but that opens the door to bright, fresh talent. But because of the back-to-back games we have between now and February, with there being less teams there should be a higher concentration.

“There’s just better players on the park in more games so there is a challenge there to keep form and stay fresh over the course of the longest run of games in four or five years.”

Bristol Bears: Pat Lam

“I think when you look at the 10 teams, anyone can beat each other. Every week you are not going to be able to pick winners. Internationals come back and there’s no Premiership during the Six Nations – then you add Europe, you look at the run-in until February and it is non-stop.

“We are pumped and you need to get off to a really good start. I believe there’s a lot of positive stuff this season and we need to look for the positives because they’re 100 per cent there. London Irish, Worcester and Wasps players have been added into the others so we’ve got a strong group across the 10 teams.”

“Non-stop”

Leicester Tigers: Dan McKellar

“It’s a good competition with passionate supporters and tribalism – every team has got a strong roster and there’s not going to be any easy games. We signed a couple but it is really sad for those clubs to go through that.

“Now it is a 10-team competition, the benefit of those clubs no longer being involved is that it strengthens the remaining teams with depth which makes every Friday, Saturday or Sunday a real challenge.”

Harlequins: Billy Millard

“I think it will lead to good rugby and getting those internationals in the group more is good. It is quite a big break in that Six Nations period so I think clubs will be using that the right way for rest and to keep the motors going.

“We are excited about the format and there’s no easy games – not that there ever is, but particularly now. The amount of young kids coming through, it is such a strong competition, and that rivalry and tribalism across the teams – I love being involved in it.”

“Stronger” Premiership

Newcastle Falcons: Alex Codling

“One thing about the Premiership is that it is an incredibly competitive league and I see it no different this year. The fact that there’s three teams passed by and we only have 18 fixtures will heighten that.

“Just about every game will see full squads where historically you’ve not had that so it will only improve that competitive element and I anticipate another great year.”

Northampton Saints: Phil Dowson

“I am not sure it makes the league stronger. It makes the league less congested and smoother in terms of that relationship between internationals and the clubs – that’s a positive. A league with a London Irish, Wasps or Worcester in it is also a massive strength so it is a shame to see those go.

“When we’re talking about growing the game you want to have your best players as often as possible, and those players with the highest profile who are playing international rugby to play for their club more regularly is important. A decongested calendar which doesn’t split audiences is really key to have a coherent narrative around the game – that will help.”

Cannot change the past

Gloucester Rugby: George Skivington

“Ten teams allows you to manage the internationals, give you a fair shot at Europe, and play the Cup to develop the young players. The Premiership is in a very good spot in terms of the rugby played, and I don’t think there is a league in any sport where the jeopardy is so high. You lose a couple of weeks and you can be at the bottom, or you win a couple and you can be at the top.

“The product is very good, but it is tougher to get jobs and if there’s a positive to come from this it’s that you’ve got to make real decisions. Salaries aren’t what they were, so you need to make decisions on ‘do I want to be a rugby player for the right reasons?’. You’re still going to do all right but the times of thinking ‘I’ll cash in’, those days are gone.”

Bath Rugby: Johann van Graan

“One of the things I have learned in life is that you cannot change the past so it is about looking forward. We have 10 clubs in the Premiership and we need to look after those 10 clubs. We’ve also got to look after those clubs in the Championship and the people below because your roots are what makes your game strong.

“I am South African but I am enjoying my time in England and we need to show people what this beautiful game is about. Don’t tell them about it, show them. Actions speak louder than words and us 10 clubs need to put a product on the field not from an entertainment point of view but a values point of view and show why we all love this game.”