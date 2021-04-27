Premiership clubs have taken a swipe at British and Irish Lions chiefs after finally signing off the release of their players for this summer’s tour of South Africa.

England’s top-flight rugby teams were unhappy at the Lions scheduling a pre-tour warm-up match against Japan at Murrayfield on 26 June – the same day as the Premiership final.

Clubs were under no obligation to release players for the Japan game as it falls outside World Rugby’s designated windows for international matches.

They reluctantly agreed to do so, except for players involved in the Premiership final, but warned Lions officials that it won’t be repeated.

“For future Lions tours, Premiership Rugby will not release players until after the Premiership final,” said a spokesperson.

“We will continue to honour our commitments around player release and encourage all parties in rugby to work more closely to avoid situations like this happening in the future.”

Lions release row ‘not just about money’

Lions head coach Warren Gatland had accused Premiership clubs of holding out for more money in exchange for releasing players for the Japan game and a preceding training camp.

“I don’t know why everything has to come down to dollar signs,” Gatland said earlier this month.

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask for players to come in to help our preparation once they’ve finished with their club side. I don’t know why there has to be an extra payment for that.”

Premiership Rugby said its stance was “never just about money”. Clubs are set to receive £45,000 for each player selected for the Lions tour.

“Premiership clubs are at the very heart of English rugby – helping to nurture the pipeline of talent which supports the international game and future Lions tours,” a spokesperson added.

“It is essential that we are properly consulted – and our position respected – when fixtures are scheduled which impact the domestic season.”

Gatland is set to name his squad for the tour next week.

The Lions’ first Test against South Africa is in Johannesburg at FNB Stadium on 24 July. The series concludes in same city at Emirates Airline Park on 7 August.

The Lions’ travelling army of fans will not be permitted to follow the tour as ususual due to Covid-19, but local rugby fans may attend the matches.

