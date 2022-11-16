Premier Foods boosted by consumers eating at home amid rising inflation

Premier Foods’ revenues continue to rise despite inflation, as the cost of living crisis pushes consumers towards cheaper brands.

The London-listed food group, which owns Batcherlors, Bisto and Lloyd Grossman brands, has continued to perform well under economic pressure in the UK and across the world.

Group revenue rose more than six per cent to £419.9m in the six months to the start of October, up from £394.1m in the same period last year.

International revenue jumped 11 per cent, which CEO Alex Whitehouse put down to consumers eating out less.

“The current economic climate is undoubtedly challenging for consumers, and our broad range of affordable brands have always played a key role for families when times are tough,” he said.

“With people starting to eat out less, they often find the best restaurant in town is at home, where you can make nutritious and tasty meals more affordably. In this environment, our portfolio of brands continues to display strong momentum and are well placed to deliver further growth.”