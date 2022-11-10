Exclusive: Premier Foods inks long-term partnership with food poverty charity FareShare

Premier Foods employees volunteering at a FareShare site

One of the country’s biggest food manufacturers has said it has agreed to join forces with charity FareShare, to tackle hunger and food waste.

Premier Foods has inked a five year partnership to provide food directly to FareShare, which will then redistribute the donations to almost 9,500 charities and community groups in its network.

The Mr Kipling maker told CityA.M. that it would also provide the charity with cash to allow it to redistribute food via its 31-strong network of warehouses.

The partnership is also intended to help the London-listed business further cut down on food waste, with Premier Foods to review 10 of its manufacturing sites to look for new ways to cut down on waste.

Food poverty impacts more than one in ten people in the UK while over 2m tonnes of edible food is wasted every year in the country, Premier Foods said.

“As one of the UK’s leading food businesses, and home to some of the nation’s favourite brands, we know we have a key role to play in tackling these important, interlinked issues and believe we can make a real difference in the communities we operate in,” Alex Whitehouse, CEO of Premier Foods, said.

Yet the brand wanted to “dial up” its efforts in this area, after setting out ambitions last year to help tackle food poverty and cut down on waste.