Appetite for high-emission foods growing as sustainability takes a back seat amid rising bills

Brits are giving up on going green as over half of all consumers in the UK have ditched environmentally friendly products.

This is largely due to the cost-of-living crisis as one in two Brits admit price is now significantly more important than health, sustainability and quality when it comes to the weekly food shop.

Despite more than half of Brits wanting to enjoy foods that are better for the environment, sustainability efforts are taking a back seat as nine in 10 shoppers admit that they are making changes to the way they shop to save money irrespective of the environmental impact, according to new research from Meatless Farm.

Due to the rising cost of living, shoppers are being forced to turn to high emission foods with a quarter now buying cheaper cuts of meat and lower quality food (19 per cent).

In fact, two fifths plan to buy more frozen and non-organic meat whilst almost a third a third of shoppers are switching to cheaper processed meat.

Two in five also say organic and fair trade foods are now bottom of their shopping lists despite previously being ‘must have’ items.

“The cost-of-living crisis is derailing sustainability efforts at a time when there is also an urgent climate crisis,” said Morten Toft Bech, Founder of Meatless Farm.

Bech urged the government to drive forward a food system that actively encourages a reduction in the consumption of carbon emissions without pinching at purse strings.

“Investing in and supporting alternative proteins is one way to do this, which can benefit our health, environment and the economy,” he concluded.