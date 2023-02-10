Power-boosted start for Bitcoin Racing

Friday roundup, with Jason Deane

Greetings from El Salvador!

Yes, I’m back in Bitcoin country, enjoying the spectacular views of Ilopango Lake which is nestled around a 30-minute drive from the capital – San Salvador – and just down the road from Via Vela. Well, I say 30 minutes but if it’s rush hour it could be three hours – the country is not known for smooth flowing traffic and driving here is quite the skill.

That’s no problem for me or the people I’m with, of course, since I’m here with the Bitcoin Racing Team and the fight for space to get through a junction is highly reminiscent of vying for best position on a tight turn on any racing circuit you care to name.

And it’s not just the traffic. The lake may be beautiful, but access to wifi, or even a steady cell signal, is pretty tricky here. For the first time since I have been writing these Friday morning updates, I don’t feel qualified to round up the week’s events because, well, I don’t actually know most of it.

I can, however, do something better and share an exclusive with Crypto AM readers which has not yet been formally announced in the UK, even if it is currently plastered all over national radio, TV and newspapers here in El Salvador. It was even announced in parliament at the Palacio Legislativo, El Salvador’s Senate, in the very room where the Bitcoin law was voted in two years ago. I know this because I was there, having been invited, with the team, to be a guest of the government for a press conference, lunch with senior Deputados (Congressmen) and to witness the Assembleia Legislativa in action. Quite the honour, I can assure you.

So what’s the big news that’s causing quite the stir here? Well, all can now be revealed.

I’m pleased to formally announce that Bitcoin Racing has signed Sebastian Melrose, rising Netflix star and successful racing driver in his own right, to race for the team in the very highest echelons of British Motorsport, the British Touring Cars (Or BTC – yes, really) which is broadcast to millions of people on ITV1 around the world.

Not only that, but we have secured the official endorsement of the country from Presidential level and we will be working closely with them to deliver a key part of El Salvador’s tourism and PR targets. Even better, Seb’s signing and associated sponsorship allows us to run seven other cars in the Mini Challenge and the Nankang Tyre City Cup Challenge, a tournament that yours truly will actually be racing in over the 2023 season.

So what does all of this mean? Bottom line is that Bitcoin Racing has become a key part of Bitcoin’s marketing department, with direct access to tens of millions of racing fans around the world who will now see the Bitcoin logo plastered all over cars at different levels. Never before has a sporting team had such a wide and consistent reach and the network of associated influencers adds at least another ten million into the mix. And that’s just the start. It will also be a chance for Bitcoin related companies to showcase their products to an enormous audience. Don’t hesitate to get in touch if you think that’s something your company could benefit from.

Make no mistake, this is very, very big. It’s easy to see why senior government – and the entire country – is going so crazy about it.

There will be more on this later, of course, but for now make sure you’re following @bitcoin_racing on Twitter and I’d also recommend following Sebastian Melrose on Instagram.

Despite Wi-Fi and crazy traffic, this country is simply stunning and, thanks to President Bukele, super safe and full of optimism. I simply love it, so if you’ll excuse me I think I might step outside and enjoy the sun and sounds of the lake for a while.

Have a great weekend!

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.020 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, February 9, at a price of $21,819. The daily high yesterday was $22,996, and the daily low was $21,773.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $422.381 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.403 trillion and Tesla is $655.98 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $30,9 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 43%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 48, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.35. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 49.9. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your fam: Soundbite of the day

“Scaled up ‘convincing’ is not what will cause Bitcoin’s adoption to take off. It will be because Bitcoin observably, self-evidently improves people’s lives and is easy to use.” – Logan Bolinger, lawyer and author of Think Bitcoin.

What they said yesterday

One whole Dollar…

Here to stay…

JUST IN – 🇺🇸 America's oldest bank, BNY Mellon: #Bitcoin and digital assets are "here to stay"



"Clients are absolutely interested" 🚀 pic.twitter.com/eOIA8JK3n6 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) February 9, 2023

What’s all this about NFTs on Bitcoin?

The complete guide to Ordinals aka Bitcoin NFTs.



How to inscribe

How to buy and sell

How to make generational wealth

(easy mode)

🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/RYP69KhTM7 — MAKER LEE | 7713.eth (@0xmakerlee) February 9, 2023

