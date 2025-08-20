Port Ellen cheers 200th year with Distillers One of One donation

Port Ellen’s donation to The Distillers One of One Auction lot, Port Ellen Prism

Last year, after four decades of closure, the iconic Port Ellen distillery reopened its doors just in time for its 200th anniversary. And to celebrate, the distillery has donated a one-of-a-kind bottle to the Distillers One of One auction.

The Islay distillery closed in the 1980s, one of many victims of a crash that decimated the Scotch whisky industry with as many as a quarter of the country’s distilleries put out of business.

However, in the decades after its closure, Port Ellen acquired a reputation as one of the industry’s legendary ‘ghost distilleries’ with remaining bottles selling for a considerable premium on the secondary market.

Diageo announced its plans to bring Port Ellen back to life in 2017, and the renovation works began in 2020. Following a multi-million pound multi-year renovation, it reopened in 2024.

Much of the old distillery was demolished after its closure in 1983, so to bring it back to life, the global drinks giant redesigned the distillery from the ground up, including the Phoenix stills, recreated as an exact replica of the original stills from 1983. Diageo has also added two more experimental stills.

The new distillery has been built around Port Ellen and Islay’s reputation for iconic single malts and its iconic smoky liquid.

Earlier this year, it launched Port Ellen Prism, billed as a ‘new chapter in the distillery’s journey of experimentation,’ using the distillery’s Atlas of Smoke and ten-part spirit safe.

Port Ellen’s 200th year

Port Ellen’s rebirth came just before it celebrated its 200th anniversary.

In 2025, it will be 200 years since Port Ellen was established on Islay’s south coast in 1825 by Alexander Kerr MacKay and soon after developed into a significant distillery under John Ramsay.

To celebrate this milestone, Port Ellen will donate to Port Ellen Prism to the Distillers One of One Auction.

Distilled in 1978 and bottled at 46 years old, this singular expression was matured for nearly five decades and is presented in a bespoke 1.5-litre decanter, encased within a mesmerising glass sculpture by renowned artist Wilfried Grootens.

The result is a distinctive and unique expression of Port Ellen. Port Ellen Master Blender Aimée Morrison describes its profile as “Amber-gold layers of currants, berries, and chocolate mingle with smoke from the core, combined with hints of spices, cinder toffee, and a lingering sea breeze.”

The sculpture has been designed to create a visual representation of the multi-layered depth of character of this exceptionally rare single malt.

It’s expected to fetch between £150,000 and £300,000 at auction on 10th October at Hopetoun House, Scotland.

Proceeds from the auction are deployed to charitable giving, with money raised channelled into the Youth Action Fund, in support of disadvantaged young people in Scotland.