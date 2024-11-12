Poon ready to be the Hero again aboard Lakeshore

Matthew Poon had two winners last weekend at Sha Tin and is joint-fourth in the Jockeys’ Championship.

MATTHEW Poon, the 31-year-old claiming rider, fondly known as ‘The Poon Train’ by regular racegoers in the city, is having the time of his life in Hong Kong at present.

With a winning double on his birthday at Sha Tin last Sunday, which included landing the Class 2 Panasonic Cup, he finds himself joint-fourth in the jockeys’ championship table with 13 winners and a good chance of representing Hong Kong in the International Jockeys’ Championship at Happy Valley early next month.

Poon has a number of potential winning chances at the Valley, including Chateau Le Peche in the Ngau Chi Wan Handicap (10.40am) over 11 furlongs, Soleil Fighter in the Hok Yuen Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile, and rejuvenated Eason in the Fung Mo Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

His most interesting mount, however, is when he teams up with old boss David Hall aboard LAKESHORE HERO in division two of the Lei Yue Mun Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs.

Everything went wrong for the New Zealand import when he made his debut over the course and distance a fortnight ago, being seriously bumped from his outside draw when leaving the gates and then stumbling soon after.

Trailing the field for most of the trip, the four-year-old was noted making good progress down the home straight to finish third and gave the impression he would have been much closer with a clean break at the start.

With Poon having ridden a winner for the Hall stable on Sunday, there could be cause for more celebrations if well-drawn Lakeshore Hero runs up to his best.

POINTERS

Lakeshore Hero (e/w) 1.10pm Happy Valley