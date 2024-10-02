Police holiday delaying Hill return to rugby, says Sale boss

Sale’s Jonny Hill was accused of grappling with a Bath fan in June

Sale Sharks boss Alex Sanderson has revealed his frustration that England lock Jonny Hill’s return to the team is being held up by police officers being on holiday.

Hill remains the subject of an investigation more than four months after he had an altercation with a Bath fan following last season’s Premiership semi-final in June.

Sale are awaiting the conclusion of that process before fielding Hill but Sanderson said the club were pushing for a resolution as soon as possible.

“We have no clarity on Jonny with regards to the exact date he is going to return,” he said.

“It’s still with the authorities at the moment, and we have to wait for whatever judgement passes down from them. The guy who is supposed to be dealing with it is on annual leave.

“I have to take deep breaths and accept that it’s out of my control and out of Jonny’s at this point in time.

“It’s not like we’re not chasing it up. We have got barristers on the case and have had since the start of this. It’s just a long process that is not conducive to professional sport.”

Hill is accused of putting a Bath fan in a headlock and breaking his glasses after the supporter celebrated the home side’s 31-23 win in front of the Sale bench.

At the time, the club said: “Sale Sharks are aware of an incident involving a player and Bath Rugby fan at the final whistle of today’s semi-final.

“The club will work with Bath Rugby to complete an investigation into the incident and will provide no further comment at this time.”

Sale host Gloucester in their third Premiership match of the new season on Friday.