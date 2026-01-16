Sally Clarke’s Notting Hill bakery put up for sale after suffering losses

The bakery's retail unit is based on Portobello Road

A bakery business owned by seasoned restaurateur Sally Clarke has been put up for sale on an insolvency marketplace after suffering losses, City AM can reveal.

The Notting Hill Bakery, which employs dozens of staff and makes nearly £6m per year selling artisan breads, cakes and cookies, is seeking buyers for all or part of the business with a deadline of just one week for offers from interested parties.

Recent accounts for the firm, which operates a cafe on Portobello Road as well as a nearby wholesale bakery, show it made a loss of nearly £100,000 in 2024 and had racked up liabilities of more than £1m.

“The immediate parent company… has indicated that it is not willing to commit to provide additional financial support to the company going forward,” the accounts said.

“The directors are currently working towards a plan to reduce costs and improve trading performance and are exploring options of raising additional finance.”

Clarke and the Notting Hill Bakery did not respond to a request for comment.

Sally Clarke, a veteran of the West London culinary scene, is best-known for her eponymous restaurant in Kensington, a staple of the neighbourhood which she has run for more than 40 years.

The restaurant and bakery form part of a sprawling London hospitality, art and property empire worth tens of millions of pounds she controls together with art dealer husband John Morton Morris. This includes several cafes, an Italian restaurant in Notting Hill, as well as freehold property in Kensington, St James’s, Notting Hill and Chelsea.

But the duo’s holding company has also accumulated loans of nearly £20m, of which more than £3m was due within a year, according to corporate filings.

In December, Morton Morris was awarded a knighthood by the King for services to the Royal Collection, the largest private art collection in the world.