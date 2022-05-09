Police conduct two controlled explosions in the heart of Westminster after ‘suspicious vehicle’ leads to evacuation

Image of the reported incident tweeted by James Heale

Two controlled explosions were conducted by the Met Police near Westminster Abbey after a “suspicious vehicle” forced the closure of numerous roads and evacuation of the QEII centre.

The force said streets were cornered of-around the famous landmark and that it was “dealing with an ongoing incident involving what is believed to be a suspicious vehicle.”

It later confirmed two controlled explosions had been carried out and “the incident was stood down at about 5pm. Roads have reopened and the cordon has been lifted.”

Diary Editor at the Spectator, James Heale, tweeted “one staffer reports seeing the ‘little robot driving around” near Parliament Square. He added the QEII centre nearby had been evacuated..