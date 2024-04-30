Police arrest man in ‘critical incident’ by Hainault station after ‘sword’ attacks

Police are responding to a ‘critical incident’ in Hainault and have arrested one man, after reports of multiple attacks by a ‘sword’-wielding suspect.

Footage circulating on social media showed police responders in a residential area of the north east London area, as other unverified footage showed a man wielding a large blade hiding near houses.

The Metropolitan Police said at 9am: Police are at an incident in the Hainault area. Please follow the instructions of police officers on the ground. A man has been arrested.” London Mayor Sadiq Khan also shared this post on X.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned.

“I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm. People will want to know what has happened and will we provide more information as soon as we can.”

What we know so far

After the arrest, the Met said: “We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community. We are not looking for more suspects. This incident does not appear to be terror-related.”

It said the suspect was 36-years-old, and they were called just before 7am “to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area. There were reports people have been stabbed.”

The police confirmed the suspect was armed with a ‘sword’.

Local MP Wes Streeting said on X: “A critical incident has been declared in Hainault. There are station and road closures in place. The Police, Ambulance Service and Fire Brigade are responding. One male detained. I would urge people not to speculate until details are confirmed or post footage on social media.”

One social media user posted unconfirmed footage, reporting to show a “video of the attacker.. this morning” saying he “he waited outside houses and attacked random residents”.

Jas Athwal, the leader of Redbridge Council and a local candidate, said on X: “Critical incident in Hainault this morning. The details are unfolding & Police have control of the situation.

“One man has been arrested Please follow police instructions if in the area and contact them with any information I will keep residents informed as information emerges”.

Another Twitter user showed stills and footage of the aftermath of the incident.

It is not known what the motive of the supposed attacker is.

This comes two days before Sadiq Khan seeks an historic third term at London’s Mayoral election. Polls open on Thursday.

