The Week in Business, with Christian May: anyone got any growth ideas?

Do you have any pro growth economic policies sitting around, unused?

Perhaps you’re in charge of regulating the increasingly state-owned railways, maybe you’re responsible for handing out fines when people are rude on the telly, or perhaps you oversee the UK’s famously efficient water industry?

Maybe you’re into bats and newts?

If so, the Chancellor is relying on you to do some serious soul searching, cut your own regulations, get yourself out of the way and unleash some economy-boosting reforms.

In my new Friday short, I take a look at the government’s efforts to encourage pro-growth ideas from our army of regulators.