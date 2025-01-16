Chinese embassy: ‘Alarm bells’ over security fears for London mega-site

MPs have warned of “serious alarm bells” for the UK’s security over reports senior cabinet ministers have intervened on China’s planning application for a huge new London embassy. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

MPs have warned of “serious alarm bells” for the UK’s security over reports senior cabinet ministers have intervened on a Chinese planning application for a huge new London embassy.

Foreign secretary David Lammy, who visited China last year, and home secretary Yvette Cooper have indicated their support for the proposed new 20,000 square metre mega-site at the Royal Mint Court, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

In a joint letter to the planning inspectorate for England on Tuesday, they stressed the “importance of countries having functioning diplomatic premises in each other’s capitals”, while stating required conditions for the controversial proposed site, according to the FT.

It came after Chancellor Rachel Reeves embarked on a trip to Beijing and Shanghai last week, in the first such visit since 2017 – framed by Labour as important for economic ties.

Lammy and Cooper revealed in the letter that the Metropolitan Police have “withdrawn their objection” to China’s plans for the diplomatic complex near the Square Mile, ahead of housing secretary and deputy prime minister Angela Rayner making her decision.

And they also insisted China must agree to change a small design element and to relinquish the diplomatic accreditation of seven other premises throughout the UK capital.

The plans for the embassy, near the Tower of London, were originally rejected in 2022 by Tower Hamlets council, and Chinese president Xi Jinping has raised it with Sir Keir Starmer.

But MPs have raised security concerns over the revelations, with former foreign affairs select committee chairwoman and China hawk Alicia Kearns branding it “a sad day when those at the top of government prioritise pleasing foreign dictators over British national security”.

While shadow housing, communities and local government secretary Kevin Hollinrake said: “What planet are Keir Starmer, David Lammy, Rachel Reeves and Yvette Cooper on?

“Why on earth would you lean on the police and the planning authority to grant consent for a Chinese embassy against the security, safety and economic interests of the nation and local residents?”

He told City AM: “We need full transparency from Angela Rayner on why she called-in this planning application, given an identical application was previously refused by the council.

“Given the statement made by the Prime Minister following his meeting with the Chinese premier, it seems the likely answer is Starmer has caved in to Chinese political pressure.

“There are serious concerns about the scale of the development, the implications for local residents, policing and national security. The government needs to decide whether it will act in British or Chinese interests.”

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Callum Miller added: “This news should set off serious alarm bells for the UK’s security.

“Beijing has made repeated efforts to steal our information and interfere in Britain – deepening our concerns about the government’s cosying-up to China in recent days.

“The government must take urgent action to establish the risk and be prepared to block the new embassy if necessary.”

Luke de Pulford, executive director of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac), a cross-party group of those with concerns about China, said: “Our agencies reportedly warned of very sensitive cabling directly under the site of the new Chinese embassy.

“Enough reason on its own to deny the planning application. Why are we even considering it?”

A government spokesperson told the FT: “National security is the first duty of government.

“It has been our core priority throughout this process. That is why the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Home Office submitted written representations to reflect these considerations and to note the importance of all states having functioning diplomatic premises in each other’s capitals.”

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in London also told the FT the resubmitted planning application had “taken into full consideration the UK’s planning policy and guidance as well as views of all relevant parties. It is a high-quality development scheme”.

The spokesperson added: “Host countries have the international obligation to support and facilitate the building of the premises of diplomatic missions.”