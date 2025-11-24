Pub Casino Review: Pub Casino Welcome Offer November

Pub Casino UK Review - Pub Casino Bonus for New Players 2025.

Pub Casino is a modern and sleek online gaming platform that features hundreds of top casino titles from leading providers. It brings together the best of both worlds: classic casino games on a modern and up-to-date platform. To find out more about Pub Casino UK, check out our review below.

T&Cs: Welcome bonus for new players only | Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100 | Min. deposit is £10 | No max cash out | Wagering is 40x bonus | Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5 | Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse | Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded for welcome bonus | Cashback when offered, applies to deposits where no bonus is included | Cashback is cash with no restrictions |

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required.

Pub Casino Sign Up Offer Explained

New players who claim the Pub Casino welcome offer can receive a 100% bonus of up to £100 when signing up. To qualify, simply complete the registration process by entering all of your details and verifying your account. Activate the bonus in your account and make a minimum deposit of £10 using a qualifying payment method (excluding Skrill and Neteller).

Go ahead and play any of the qualifying slots, video slots, or Slingo games using your £10 deposit within 30 days to qualify to receive your bonus.

If players wish to keep any winnings, a 40x wagering requirement must be completed after claiming the bonus. Video Poker, Table Games, and Live Casino games will not count towards the wagering requirements.

Promo Code:

🔠 N/A Eligible Games:

🎰 Slots, Video Slots, Slingo Bonus:

🎁 100% Up To £100 Free Spins:

🔄 N/A Wagering Requirements:

40x Minimum Deposit:

💰 £10

Sign Up Process for Pub Casino UK

We have provided a quick guide on how to get started with the casino and how you can claim the Pub Casino welcome offer.

On the Pub Casino website, click on ‘Register’ to bring up the form. You must complete the four steps in order to make your account. For step 1, enter your email address and password, and confirm your password. Press ‘Next’ and now fill out your full name, title, gender, phone number, and date of birth. Now enter your postcode and find your address, or enter it manually. Complete the process, verify your account, and log in. Activate your bonus. Head to the banking section of your account and make a minimum deposit of £10. This should now be available for you to start playing any qualifying casino games. Enjoy!

Games for using the Pub Casino Sign Up Bonus

Players can enjoy a selection of casino games using the Pub Casino welcome offer. This includes several slot games, video slots and Slingo titles. We have covered some of them a bit more below:

🍒 Mega Cherry

A modern twist on a classic fruit machine slot game, Mega Cherry features a set of Lucky 7s, a bunch of grapes, slices of watermelon, a plum, an orange, strawberries, blackberries and a mega cherry symbol. It is packed with top-notch graphics and offers a modern and sleek gaming experience. It is a relatively easy game to learn, making it suitable for all types of casino players. It has a minimum starting bet of £0.10, with players able to win up to 200x their stake. There are also special bonus features for players to unlock, land six or more cherries for the chance to trigger one!

Reels:

5 Developer:

Inspired Theme:

Fruit RTP:

96.50% Paylines:

10 Special Features:

Bonus Game, Spin and Win, Multipliers.

🐱 Big Win Cat

Produced by leading software provider Play N Go, the Big Win Cat slot game offers an easy-to-follow and fun online slot game. Set inside a traditional lucky gift shop, Big Win Cat is full of decorative art and animal symbols. The reels feature turtles, pigs, fish, and bells, while the lucky cats serve as the wild symbols. It is a bright and playful game that attracts players of all kinds to give it a try. It has a minimum bet of £0.05 with a maximum win of 800x your stake! The special features include bonus games, respins, and multipliers.

Reels:

3 Developer:

Play N Go Theme: Oriental/Animals RTP:

96.15% Paylines:

5 Special Features:

Bonus Game, Wild Symbol, Multipliers, Respins.

🔥 Fire Strike 2

A fiery sequel to the classic Fire Strike title, Pragmatic Play kept all of the favourite features of the original game, adding a stick symbol bonus and free spins for even more fun. A colourful and well-designed game, Fire Strike 2 features a smoking hot theme, with the reels set on rocks with lava and symbols with flames shooting from them. Players can get involved for just £0.10 with a maximum win of 25,000x. Aim to match three to five symbols for a chance to win prizes, and look out for symbols like bells, cash stacks, casino chips, cards, dice, and more.

Reels:

5 Developer: Pragmatic Play Theme:

Retro RTP:

95.5% Paylines:

10 Special Features:

Wilds, Scatters, Free Spins. Fire Strike Bonus.

Reasons To Sign Up For Pub Online Casino

During our Pub Casino review, we highlighted some of the platform’s standout features that contribute to its status as one of the best casino sites in the UK.

Live Games: Pub Casino has a strong selection of live dealer titles for players to choose from. Whether it is classics like Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Poker or Game Shows, there are over 50 titles from top providers to enjoy. Gaming Library: The Pub Casino gaming library is home to hundreds of games from recognised providers in the industry. Whether players are after slot games, table games, live dealer titles, Slingo, or bingo, there is something for every kind of player. Site Design: The overall appearance and design of the Pub Casino platform is modern and sleek. Its black and gold appearance exudes luxury and draws players into an easy-to-use and intuitive casino interface. Mobile Compatibility: The Pub Casino website is fully compatible with mobile devices, enabling players to enjoy their favourite games from anywhere, anytime. There is also a dedicated Pub Casino app available for download. Security: The casino takes lots of measures to ensure the safety and security of any information that players share with the platform. It features an industry-standard firewall, SSL certificates, TLS protocols, encrypted backups, and up-to-date virus and malware scanners, among other security measures. Payment Methods: Throughout our Pub Casino review, we found that it offers a wide range of payment methods to support both deposits and withdrawals. Transactions are fast and secure, and can be completed via Visa and Mastercard debit, e-wallets such as PayPal and Skrill, Apple Pay, and Bank Transfer. Support Options: Players at Pub Casino UK have access to a detailed FAQ section, providing them with a valuable resource for seeking support. Additional support options include a dedicated email address, live chat, and phone line for further assistance. Promotions: Players at Pub Casino can claim various promotions and bonuses while playing. This includes the Pub Casino welcome offer, as well as other existing customer promotions. Sportsbook: The Pub Casino sports book is also available to players at the casino site, catering to those who enjoy both casino games and online sports betting. Responsible Gambling: The responsible gambling tools available at Pub Casino UK include deposit limits, time limits, bet limits, loss limits, reality checks, timeouts, and self-exclusion options to help players control their online gaming and betting activities.

Offers like the Pub Casino Bonus

Players can find several other exciting casino bonuses available in the UK to make the most out of their time playing at a site. We have listed some alternative bonuses offered here.

Responsible Gambling

When playing at Pub Casino, it is your responsibility to ensure that you are gambling responsibly. Take control of your activities by setting a strict budget that you can afford and stick to, and use time reminders to stay on track. Utilise the various responsible gambling tools, such as setting deposit limits on your casino account, as well as setting reality checks, loss limits, bet limits, taking time out, and applying for self-exclusions. There is more support available at responsible gambling online resources, such as GambleAware and GamCare.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a Pub Casino bonus code?

No Pub Casino promo code is required to claim the offer.

How long is the Pub Casino withdrawal time?

Withdrawals at Pub Casino can take between 1 and 5 business days.

Is there a Pub Casino app?

A Pub Casino mobile app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

Are there any Pub Casino sister sites?

Yes, there are some Pub Casino sister sites available for players to try out.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.