Kemi Badenoch: Tories could means test state pension triple-lock

Kemi Badenoch has said the Conservatives could look at means testing the state pension triple-lock, in what would be a major policy shift.

The Tory Party leader was asked during a phone-in on LBC Radio whether she would “look at” the triple-lock on the state pension, which sees the welfare benefit rise each year by whichever is highest out of 2.5 per cent, inflation, or earnings growth.

Badenoch said in response: “We’re going to look at means-testing. Means-testing is something which we don’t do properly here.”

She said that while in government the Conservatives had supported the policy, which was introduced by the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition government in 2010, but that, referring to Britain’s economic woes, “we need to make sure we are growing.”

Critics of the policy argue it’s unsustainable in the long-term, as the number of UK pensioners entitled to claim the state pension continues to rise, putting pressure on Treasury coffers at the potential expense of younger generations and pro-growth efforts.

But the North West Essex MP also criticised the Labour government for moving to means-test the pensioners’ winter fuel payment, warning “people who are actually on the breadline” had lost the support.

She told the programme, which followed her first major speech of 2025, focused on restoring trust: “We don’t have a system that knows who should get what.

“The triple-lock is a policy which we supported throughout our 14 years in government, that was a Conservative policy, but we need to make sure that we are growing.

“Starting with the triple-lock is not how to solve the problem. We need to start with, why are we not making the same kind of money we used to make?”

Kemi “putting pensioners on notice”

In an apparent nod to the Tories struggle to attract younger voters, Badenoch added: “We’ve got to give something to the next generation. What are we leaving them with?

“And that’s what we’ve got to sort out. We can’t just make ourselves comfortable now, spending their future.”

But her suggestion quickly prompted criticism, as Labour claimed she was “putting pensioners on notice” while the Libs Dems said the Tories should “clarify what she meant”.

A Labour spokesman said: “Kemi Badenoch has put pensioners on notice – she’s going to cut your state pension.

While Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “Bungling Badenoch has finally come up with her first new policy, slashing the state pension.

“The Conservatives urgently need to clarify what she meant and how many pensioners would lose out.

“The Liberal Democrats are proud we introduced the triple-lock and will fight tooth and nail against Conservative attempts to weaken it.”

Speaking to Times Radio this morning, Conservative co-chairman Nigel Huddleston was asked about means testing and whether the UK could continue to afford the triple-lock policy.

“Over the long term, that is exactly the sort of thing we’re looking at,” he said.

And a Labour spokesperson responded: “Kemi Badenoch and her Tory Party Chair have let the mask slip: they’d cut your state pension.

“The Conservatives are still in chaos, announcing policies on the hoof that would mean a raid on pension pots.”