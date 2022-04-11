P&O Ferries restarts Scotland-Northern Ireland services as Dover remains shut

P&O restarted its Scotland-Northern Ireland service today.(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Disgraced ferry operator P&O Ferries announced today it has restarted services between Scotland and Northern Ireland, following a chaotic weekend for passengers.

“Some of our services have now resumed sailing. Please see the current schedule for departures from Larne and Cairnyan,” the company said in a tweet.

P&O also announced services remained cancelled today in Dover, following the weekend’s disruption.

#POCairnryan / #POLarne: Some of our services have now resumed sailing. Please see the current schedule for departures from:



Larne: 08:00, 16:00, 23:59



Cairnryan: 04:00, 12:00, 20:00



We look forward to welcoming you on board, — P&O Ferries Updates (@POferriesupdate) April 11, 2022

The European Causeway vessel the company uses between the Scottish and Northern Irish cities was detained last month by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency after concerns were raised over P&O’s employment tactics.

The company made the headlines last month when it sacked 800 seafarers and replaced them with agency workers, who were not paid the UK minimum wage when in international waters.

The government cracked down on the company after chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite told Parliament the decision to fire staff without consulting the unions was unlawful, City A.M. reported.

Despite the government detaining most of its fleet over safety concerns, P&O announced last week it would restart operations last weekend but cancelled all services for the weekend.