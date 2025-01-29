Playtech: Gambling giant’s chair steps down after action-packed tenure

An employee of Playtech, a London based company shows the program displayed on the screen for gaming software (AFP PHOTO/ROSLAN RAHMAN (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images))

The chair of Playtech is to step down following an action-packed tenure at the London-listed gambling tech firm.

Brian Mattingley will depart after nearly four years at the helm, but will stay in his role for a few months as the search for a successor gets underway.

In a statement to markets, Playtech, which was founded by Israeli tycoon, Teddy Sag, thanked Mattingley for his “significant contribution” since joining the board in 2021.

“During Brian’s tenure as chair, he has overseen a period of strong financial performance and strategic progress,” the firm said.

The former 888 chief executive has proved controversial among shareholders amid clashes of the company’s bonus policy.

But he also played a key role in the sale of Snaitech for £1.9bn last year and in securing a revised strategic agreement with Caliplay following a long-running dispute.

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve as chair of Playtech and to help steward the company through an important phase of growth and transition,” Mattingley said on Wednesday.

“I am proud of the milestones we have achieved as Playtech prepares to embark on a new chapter as a predominantly pure-play B2B business.

“It is with that in mind that I feel now is the right time to step down. I would like to thank my fellow Board members, the leadership team and, above all, the wider Playtech family for their passion and commitment.”

Mor Weizer, chief executive of Playtech, said: “Brian has been an outstanding Chair, offering invaluable guidance, constructive challenge and unwavering dedication to the team during a time of significant transformation at Playtech.

“We have benefitted enormously from his strong relationships across the industry, and his depth of knowledge and experience. His presence on the Board will be greatly missed, and we wish him the very best.”