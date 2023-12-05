Percussion to find right rhythm over big Becher fences

Aintree’s Becher Chase takes place over 3m2f of the Grand National course

FOR THE second time this season we have the chance to see horses race over Aintree’s Grand National fences with the famous Becher Chase (2:05pm), one of the feature races on a busy Saturday of racing.

PERCUSSION has proved that he has a real affinity for this jumping test, running three times over these fences and never finishing out of the frame, including when coming home an excellent third in this race last season off an identical handicap mark of 130.

He’s been given a similar prep to last year, also running in the Grand Sefton over 2m5f here, and he probably ran better this time around, when staying on strongly to take second behind Gesskille.

This 3m2f test will put more emphasis on stamina, especially on testing ground, and that should bring out the best in Laura Morgan’s runner.

At 6/1 he looks a rock solid each-way bet and has decent prospects of going two better than 12 months ago.

Following the abandonment of Newcastle last weekend, the rearranged Fighting Fifth (1:15pm) will be run at Sandown this Saturday.

There’s a chance that we could see two of Nicky Henderson’s stable stars taking each other on, with Constitution Hill and Shishkin both potential runners.

The vibes are that Constitution Hill will run and if that’s the case then he will likely do what comes naturally to him and take this Grade One with the minimum of fuss.

However, if it turns out that Henderson chooses not to run his unbeaten superstar hurdler, then I would be very interested in the chances of You Wear It Well.

Jamie Snowden’s six-year-old was a good winner of the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival and appeared in rude health when bolting up on her reappearance at Wetherby.

She’ll have soft ground conditions to suit and could be worth chancing if Constitution Hill is taken out of the equation.

The Grade One Tingle Creek (3:00pm) also looks to be at Henderson’s mercy as he fields odds-on favourite Jonbon.

He readily put Edwardstone in his place on reappearance in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham, and with the prospect of more to come I can’t see past him, but I’d much rather watch him win at the prices.

There’s a third Grade One on Saturday’s Sandown card – the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase (1:50pm) – and while it looks more competitive than the other two, it’s a race severely lacking in quality.

JPR One is clearly a much better horse over fences and would probably have won had he remained standing at Cheltenham last time, so he’s the right favourite in my book, but I feel there’s better value to be had with COLONEL HARRY.

This horse showed plenty of ability over hurdles last season, finishing fourth in the Tolworth and then second in the Grade Two Premier Novices’ Hurdle at Kelso.

There was plenty to like about his chase debut at Chepstow too, as he jumped well and was notably strong at the finish in the heavy ground.

The uphill run to the Sandown line will be ideal for Jamie Snowden’s charge as will the likely testing ground, and I can see him finishing to better effect than the favourite.

He’s more lightly raced than his main rivals too, after only six career starts, so at around 5/2 he looks the one to side with.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Colonel Harry 1:50pm Sandown

Percussion e/w 2:05pm Aintree