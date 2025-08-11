Peaty stars for Team Gordon Ramsay at London T100 Triathlon

British Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty starred for future father-in-law Gordon Ramsay’s team at the London T100 Triathlon.

The three-time gold medal winner finished his Olympic distance triathlon in a time of 2:34:37, nearly 10 minutes quicker than the next best Team Ramsay competitor. The Michelin star chef did not compete on doctor’s advice.

“That was tough,” Peaty said. “That was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done – but 100 per cent I would do it again.

“Yes, I’ve done training. Yes, I’ve done races under a minute. But I’ve never had to battle for two and a half hours. And find different strategies. I may have used 70 per cent of my adrenaline in that first 500m of the swim.”

Britain’s Lucy Charles-Barclay won the women’s event over the Professional Triathletes Organisation’s (PTO) new 100km distance – 2km swim, 80km bike, 18km run – while Hayden Wilde came home to win the men’s event around east London.

The sporting weekend also saw the inaugural City AM Triathlon Team Challenge, won by Team Maurten UK.

T100 Triathlon success

Elsewhere racing driver Billy Monger did the sprint race around the ExCeL – 750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run – with the Brit aiming to make the triathlon squad for the next Paralympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

“Today was about having fun with a home crowd and learning as much as possible,” Monger said. “I’ve never done this distance before and I feel like I’ve finished with a smile on my face and I’ve learnt a lot.

“There were things to work on and things that went well. There were loads of people out there, the run course was really well supported. I’m actually really happy with that as a starting point – I’ve got big goals.”

German Mika Noodt is leading the men’s standings with 93 points from his best three races. Wilde is fifth with 70 points while Will Draper tops the Brit list in 20th – the top 10 athletes get a contract for the 2026 season.

There are five Brits in the top 10 for the women’s standings, however, with Kate Waugh second only to Swiss athlete Julie Derron. Charles-Barclay, Jessica Learmonth, Lucy Byram and Holly Lawrence also feature.