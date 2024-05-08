Paul Lawrie: Ryder Cup topped Open win – golf needs more cut-throat match play

CARTAGENA, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 02: Paul Lawrie of Scotland in action during the Pro-Am prior to the Farmfoods European Senior Masters on the South Course at La Manga Club on November 02, 2023 in Cartagena, Spain. (Photo by Phil Inglis/Getty Images)

Paul Lawrie lifted the Claret Jug after winning the Open Championship, the holy grail for any British golfer, yet he says it was the Ryder Cup that moved him the most.

The Scot suffered a bruising defeat at Brookline just months after his major triumph in 1999 but returned to the European team for their comeback to end all comebacks at Medinah in 2012.

Now 55 and a fixture on the Legends Tour, Europe’s senior circuit, Lawrie says that historic Ryder Cup Sunday remains his career high, Open glory at Carnoustie and all.

“To be a part of that team that came back from 10-6 down away from home against an American team all playing well – it’s hard to explain how good a feeling it was to be a part of that,” he tells City A.M.

“It was a great week, especially Sunday. It’s probably the best day, the most fun day I’ve ever spent on the golf course. The Open is always the biggest thing I’ll ever achieve, but that Sunday at Medinah was just out of this world.”

Lawrie has always been a champion of match play golf, arguing that it shouldn’t be consigned to the Ryder Cup. For three years he hosted a match play event on the European Tour and has now revived it on the Legends Tour, with the first taking place at Hanbury Manor on 13-16 June.

“I think there needs to be more match play on the tours. I think there’s too much 72-hole stroke play – 54 on our tour – so it’s nice to see the match play coming back,” Lawrie adds.

“When you’re standing on the first tee, one of you is going home and one is going on. You don’t get that in stroke play. So there’s a real cut-throat knockout element to it.

“It is a risky format for sponsors, but it’s how the game used to be. And tennis is obviously all match play. You go forward or you go home. So it’s just nice to have one on the schedule and it’d be nice to see the main tour do one.”

Paying punters will also have the chance to tee it up at the Paul Lawrie Match Play, either in a pro-am competition or a two-day Ryder Cup experience, featuring teams led by Ian Woosnam and Bernard Gallacher.

Paul Lawrie showed his match play credentials in Europe’s dramatic 2012 Ryder Cup win over the USA

“I’ve just been trying to think of some different things to entertain and get the corporate clients to tournaments. I think you’ve got to try and be a little different,” he says.

“To get Woosy and Bernard Gallacher as your two Ryder Cup captains, two hugely experienced guys in the format, the corporate clients are going to have a great two days.

“Two teams of 12 with two Ryder Cup captains looking after them is something that doesn’t happen very often in tournaments so let’s hope it takes off.”

