Keegan Bradley: Full list of former USA Ryder Cup captains

Keegan Bradley was on Monday confirmed as the Ryder Cup captain for Team USA ahead of the 2025 tournament at Bethpage Black.

Keegan Bradley was on Monday confirmed as the Ryder Cup captain for Team USA ahead of the 2025 tournament at Bethpage Black.

It comes as Tiger Woods reportedly rejected the opportunity to lead the USA in the famous intercontinental golf competition in New York.

“I am incredibly honoured to accept this opportunity to Captain the United States Team,” Bradley said.

“I would like to thank the PGA of America Ryder Cup Committee for their trust in me as we embark on this journey to Bethpage Black.

“My passion and appreciation for golf’s greatest team event have never been stronger. The Ryder Cup is unlike any other competition in our sport, and this edition will undoubtedly be particularly special given the rich history and enthusiastic spectators at this iconic course. I look forward to beginning preparations for 2025.”

But with Bradley confirmed for the role, who else has captained the USA at the famous biennial golf tournament when the side have played Europe?

We’ve taken a look.

Former USA Ryder Cup captains

Year Captain (W = winner) 2023 Zach Johnson 2021 Steve Stricker (w) 2018 Jim Furyk 2016 Davis Love III (w) 2014 Tom Watson 2012 Davis Love III 2010 Corey Pavin 2008 Paul Azinger (w) 2006 Tom Lehman 2004 Hal Sutton 2002 Curtis Strange 1999 Ben Crenshaw (w) 1997 Tom Kite 1995 Lanny Wadkins 1993 Tom Watson (w) 1991 Dave Stockton (w) 1989 Raymond Floyd 1987 Jack Nicklaus 1985 Lee Trevino 1983 Jack Nicklaus (w) 1981 Dave Marr (w) 1979 Billy Casper (w) USA Ryder Cup captains

Before 1979 the Ryder Cup was contested, from 1973-1977, between Great Britain and Ireland and before that Great Britain.