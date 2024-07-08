Keegan Bradley: Full list of former USA Ryder Cup captains
Keegan Bradley was on Monday confirmed as the Ryder Cup captain for Team USA ahead of the 2025 tournament at Bethpage Black.
It comes as Tiger Woods reportedly rejected the opportunity to lead the USA in the famous intercontinental golf competition in New York.
“I am incredibly honoured to accept this opportunity to Captain the United States Team,” Bradley said.
“I would like to thank the PGA of America Ryder Cup Committee for their trust in me as we embark on this journey to Bethpage Black.
“My passion and appreciation for golf’s greatest team event have never been stronger. The Ryder Cup is unlike any other competition in our sport, and this edition will undoubtedly be particularly special given the rich history and enthusiastic spectators at this iconic course. I look forward to beginning preparations for 2025.”
But with Bradley confirmed for the role, who else has captained the USA at the famous biennial golf tournament when the side have played Europe?
We’ve taken a look.
Former USA Ryder Cup captains
|Year
|Captain (W = winner)
|2023
|Zach Johnson
|2021
|Steve Stricker (w)
|2018
|Jim Furyk
|2016
|Davis Love III (w)
|2014
|Tom Watson
|2012
|Davis Love III
|2010
|Corey Pavin
|2008
|Paul Azinger (w)
|2006
|Tom Lehman
|2004
|Hal Sutton
|2002
|Curtis Strange
|1999
|Ben Crenshaw (w)
|1997
|Tom Kite
|1995
|Lanny Wadkins
|1993
|Tom Watson (w)
|1991
|Dave Stockton (w)
|1989
|Raymond Floyd
|1987
|Jack Nicklaus
|1985
|Lee Trevino
|1983
|Jack Nicklaus (w)
|1981
|Dave Marr (w)
|1979
|Billy Casper (w)
Before 1979 the Ryder Cup was contested, from 1973-1977, between Great Britain and Ireland and before that Great Britain.