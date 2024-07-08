Keegan Bradley: Full list of former USA Ryder Cup captains

In a rush
Keegan Bradley was on Monday confirmed as the Ryder Cup captain for Team USA ahead of the 2025 tournament at Bethpage Black.

It comes as Tiger Woods reportedly rejected the opportunity to lead the USA in the famous intercontinental golf competition in New York.

“I am incredibly honoured to accept this opportunity to Captain the United States Team,” Bradley said.

“I would like to thank the PGA of America Ryder Cup Committee for their trust in me as we embark on this journey to Bethpage Black.

“My passion and appreciation for golf’s greatest team event have never been stronger. The Ryder Cup is unlike any other competition in our sport, and this edition will undoubtedly be particularly special given the rich history and enthusiastic spectators at this iconic course. I look forward to beginning preparations for 2025.”

But with Bradley confirmed for the role, who else has captained the USA at the famous biennial golf tournament when the side have played Europe?

We’ve taken a look.

Former USA Ryder Cup captains

YearCaptain (W = winner)
2023Zach Johnson
2021Steve Stricker (w)
2018Jim Furyk
2016Davis Love III (w)
2014Tom Watson
2012Davis Love III
2010Corey Pavin
2008Paul Azinger (w)
2006Tom Lehman
2004Hal Sutton
2002Curtis Strange
1999Ben Crenshaw (w)
1997Tom Kite
1995Lanny Wadkins
1993Tom Watson (w)
1991Dave Stockton (w)
1989Raymond Floyd
1987Jack Nicklaus
1985Lee Trevino
1983Jack Nicklaus (w)
1981Dave Marr (w)
1979Billy Casper (w)
USA Ryder Cup captains

Before 1979 the Ryder Cup was contested, from 1973-1977, between Great Britain and Ireland and before that Great Britain.

Last time out

