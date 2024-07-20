Past Open Championship winners: Who has lifted the Claret Jug in previous years

By:

The 152nd Open Championship heads into its final day at Royal Troon on Sunday with the conditions and course winning over the players so far.

The 152nd Open Championship heads into its final day at Royal Troon on Sunday with the conditions and course winning over the players so far.

But as past winners and first time hopefuls compete to lift the Claret Jug at the end of the fourth day’s play, they do so knowing the winner will join an illustrious roster of Open champions.

Here we have comprised every winner this century, as well as their nationality and the course they were victorious on.

Open Championship winners 2000-2023

YearNationalityWinnerCourse
2023United StatesBrian HarmanRoyal Liverpool
2022AustraliaCameron SmithSt Andrews
2021United StatesCollin MorikawaRoyal St George’s
2020
2019IrelandShane LowryRoyal Portrush
2018ItalyFrancesco MolinariCarnoustie
2017United StatesJordan SpiethRoyal Birkdale
2016SwedenHenrik StensonRoyal Troon
2015United StatesZach JohnsonSt Andrews
2014Northern IrelandRory McIlroyRoyal Liverpool
2013United StatesPhil MickelsonMuirfield
2012South AfricaErnie ElsRoyal Lytham & St Annes
2011Northern IrelandDarren ClarkeRoyal St George’s
2010South AfricaLouis OosthuizenSt Andrews
2009United StatesStewart CinkTurnberry
2008IrelandPádraig HarringtonRoyal Birkdale
2007IrelandPádraig HarringtonCarnoustie
2006United StatesTiger WoodsRoyal Liverpool
2005United StatesTiger WoodsSt Andrews
2004United StatesTodd HamiltonRoyal Troon
2003United StatesBen CurtisRoyal St George’s
2002South AfricaErnie ElsMuirfield
2001United StatesDavid DuvalRoyal Lytham & St Annes
2000United StatesTiger WoodsSt Andrews
Open Championship winners 2000-2023

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.