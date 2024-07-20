Past Open Championship winners: Who has lifted the Claret Jug in previous years

The 152nd Open Championship heads into its final day at Royal Troon on Sunday with the conditions and course winning over the players so far.

But as past winners and first time hopefuls compete to lift the Claret Jug at the end of the fourth day’s play, they do so knowing the winner will join an illustrious roster of Open champions.

Here we have comprised every winner this century, as well as their nationality and the course they were victorious on.

Open Championship winners 2000-2023