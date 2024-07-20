Past Open Championship winners: Who has lifted the Claret Jug in previous years
The 152nd Open Championship heads into its final day at Royal Troon on Sunday with the conditions and course winning over the players so far.
But as past winners and first time hopefuls compete to lift the Claret Jug at the end of the fourth day’s play, they do so knowing the winner will join an illustrious roster of Open champions.
Here we have comprised every winner this century, as well as their nationality and the course they were victorious on.
Open Championship winners 2000-2023
|Year
|Nationality
|Winner
|Course
|2023
|United States
|Brian Harman
|Royal Liverpool
|2022
|Australia
|Cameron Smith
|St Andrews
|2021
|United States
|Collin Morikawa
|Royal St George’s
|2020
|—
|—
|—
|2019
|Ireland
|Shane Lowry
|Royal Portrush
|2018
|Italy
|Francesco Molinari
|Carnoustie
|2017
|United States
|Jordan Spieth
|Royal Birkdale
|2016
|Sweden
|Henrik Stenson
|Royal Troon
|2015
|United States
|Zach Johnson
|St Andrews
|2014
|Northern Ireland
|Rory McIlroy
|Royal Liverpool
|2013
|United States
|Phil Mickelson
|Muirfield
|2012
|South Africa
|Ernie Els
|Royal Lytham & St Annes
|2011
|Northern Ireland
|Darren Clarke
|Royal St George’s
|2010
|South Africa
|Louis Oosthuizen
|St Andrews
|2009
|United States
|Stewart Cink
|Turnberry
|2008
|Ireland
|Pádraig Harrington
|Royal Birkdale
|2007
|Ireland
|Pádraig Harrington
|Carnoustie
|2006
|United States
|Tiger Woods
|Royal Liverpool
|2005
|United States
|Tiger Woods
|St Andrews
|2004
|United States
|Todd Hamilton
|Royal Troon
|2003
|United States
|Ben Curtis
|Royal St George’s
|2002
|South Africa
|Ernie Els
|Muirfield
|2001
|United States
|David Duval
|Royal Lytham & St Annes
|2000
|United States
|Tiger Woods
|St Andrews