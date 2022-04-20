Passengers enraged after Wizz Air flight lands in Sheffield instead of Gatwick

Passengers were left enraged after a Wizz Air flight landed in Sheffiled instead of London Gatwick.

Passengers were left enraged after a Wizz Air flight landed in Sheffield, 200 miles away from scheduled destination of London Gatwick.

Travellers took it to Twitter to complain about the low-cost carrier after a flight from Tel Aviv departed three hours late.

Before take-off, passengers were told the plane would land in Luton instead of Gatwick but mid-air, crew members informed them the flight was headed towards Sheffield.

“Wizz Air have some explaining to do,” tweeted one user while another called it “the nightmare flight.”

@wizzair have some explaining to do…. Flight from Tel Aviv to Gatwick set to leave three hours late, but before departure they say they’re flying to Luton instead. Then, mid-air they decide to divert to lovely Sheffield Doncaster. #wizzair #Airline #fail — Luke Baker (@BakerLuke) April 18, 2022

After initially being told a coach would take them to their intended destination, exhausted passengers were notified by members of Sheffield airport that no coach was waiting for them and had to pay hundreds of pounds for the journey to London.

“It was everyone fending for themselves. My brother got in a cab, but other people were trying to get in there,” a passenger told the Independent.

“Lots of people didn’t even know where they were.”

According to passengers, Wizz Air didn’t help stranded travellers.

“I don’t remember the word ‘sorry’,” another passenger told the outlet. “It seemed to me they didn’t try too much to make themselves available – I imagine it was because they didn’t want to deal with angry customers.”

Despite company apologies, a passenger said he would look into a class action against Wizz.

“I’m looking for an option for a collective action against Wizz and a formal complaint to the regulatory bodies in the UK and Israel,” they said.

Hi Asya, I was also on the nightmare flight, I'm looking for an option for a collective action against Wizz and a formal complaint to the regulatory bodies in the UK and Israel. Please DM me if you're interested. — Shachaf (@KarvatShachaf) April 18, 2022