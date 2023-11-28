Paris to DOUBLE price of Metro tickets for Olympic Games

Visitors to Paris for the Olympic Games next summer are set to pay double the usual price to use the city’s Metro.

Local authorities have announced plans to hike the cost of tickets between 20 July, a few days before the Games, and 8 September, the last day of the Paralympics.

The price of a single ticket for the Metro will increase from the current €2.10 (£1.82) to €4 (£3.47) during the period, the transport union said.

The plan is designed to raise an additional €200m to cope with a projected 15 per cent increase in use of public transport in Paris during Games time, according to reports in France.

Ile de France Mobilites president Valerie Pecresse said locals should not have to take on “the additional cost”.

Pecresse urged Parisians to stock up on tickets in advance of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in order to benefit from lower prices.

Residents who hold monthly, annual or senior citizens’ passes will not be affected by the price increase.

It comes as Paris 2024 organisers prepare to release 400,000 extra tickets for all sessions of the Olympic Games this week.