Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic tickets: When do extra seats go on sale?

Tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics will go back on sale next week

Paris 2024 Olympics organisers have announced that they are to release almost half a million more tickets for all sports the Games – including the 100m finals – next week.

More than 400,000 additional seats for all sessions – even those previously thought to be sold out – will go on sale on Thursday 30 November from 9am GMT via the official Paris 2024 website.

Tickets will also be available for the Olympic opening ceremony, as well as for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Organisers say that this will be the last ticket release spanning all sessions before next summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The seats will be sold on a first come, first served basis and limited to 30 per customer.

Two thirds of the tickets will be priced at €100 (£87) and one third at under €50 (£43).

Available tickets for the Paris 2024 opening ceremony on the Seine start at €90 (£78), while those for the Paralympic opening ceremony start at €150 (£130).

Among the sports at the Olympics with the most extra seats are basketball, athletics, football, tennis and rugby sevens. More than 20,000 additional seats are on offer for each.

For €85, tickets will be available for an athletics session featuring the Paris 2024 women’s 100m final, mixed 4x400m final and conclusion of the men’s decathlon.

The opportunity to watch the US men’s Dream Team in Lille will be among more than 40,000 new seats going on sale in basketball.

Around 24,000 more tickets will be on offer for the tennis, which is being held at Roland Garros and expected to feature stars such as Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek.

For more information see: www.tickets.paris2024.org