Paris 2024 firm anti-sex beds leave Olympic athletes stiff

The so-called anti-sex cardboard beds at the Paris 2024 Olympic Village have left athletes stiff with firm mattresses causing discomfort.

Australian water polo player Tilly Kearns said on social media: “This is how night one went on the cardboard beds.

“It’s actually rock solid. You can flip them over apparently to a softer side but this was the softer side!”

She then goes on to talk further while her roommate can be heard saying: “My back is about to fall off”.

The beds are made of three modules, supposedly allowing athletes to choose the firmness of their mattress. The thin duvets sit on sustainable beds which are made in France and will be fully recycled after the games.

Sam Fricker, a diver said “the mattress is a little bit hard” while US swimmer Anastasia Pagonis jumped on her bed to test the sturdiness – a part of the bed appeared to fall off.

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan flipped and dived on his anti-sex bed to debunk the theory the beds aren’t sturdy.

Meanwhile those at Paris 2024 taking part in the surfing in Tahiti are based in a floating Olympic village off the shore of the colony with hotels reserved for tourists on French Polynesia.