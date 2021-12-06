PA Awards 2021: The Finalists

Craig Bryson, Executive Assistant, Korn Ferry

Craig Bryson is the Executive Assistant to the Regional Market Leader, EMEA, Global Industrial Market Partner at Korn Ferry. He is a prominent voice in the Personal Assistant and Executive Assistant profession, and a strategic high-level Executive Assistant, passionate about the modern-day role and the benefits it delivers to C- Suite Executives. Craig is described as an enabler of those around him, acting as a ‘force multiplier’ to ensure that the organisation is more than just the sum of the parts around him. “Losing him would be significant and present more of a challenge than the loss of many of our “executives”, for his knowledge and understanding of the architecture of our business is superb. Craig is highly respected by his peer group, and is seen as a natural leader. Individuals look to learn from him; and he does an excellent job in helping them succeed in our environment.”