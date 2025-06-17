Oxford Street plan to ban taxis and buses gets green light

CGI of a pedestrianised Oxford Street in London (Image: Transport for London (TfL))

Plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street have received a green light after a consultation found seven in 10 Londoners supported the move.

Buses and taxis will be banned between Orchard Street and Oxford Circus up to Great Portland Street – almost a mile of London.

“This is a hugely significant development for central London,” Leader of Camden Council, Cllr Richard Olszewski, said.

Olszewski added that the move will benefit the economy, air quality, health and wellbeing of the city.

City Hall aims to establish a Mayoral Development Corporation by January 1, 2026, which will carry out the plans.

Major businesses – including Selfridges, John Lewis and Ikea – welcomed the plan.

“Selfridges has thrived on Oxford Street for well over 100 years and we’re hugely energised by the renewed commitment to make this area more enticing and attractive for locals and visitors from around the world,” Selfridges executive director, Meave Wall, said.

John Lewis managing director, Peter Ruis, said: “[We] believe pedestrianisation will create a vibrant, thriving shopping environment enhancing the area’s appeal as a top retail destination.”

Opposition politicians, however, have said the Greater London Authority (GLA) has not published enough detail or committed to enough transparency to warrant its approval.

BusinessLDN planning and development director, Sarah Bevan, said that close consultation “with landowners and businesses within and around the new [pedestrianised] area over the months ahead will be a must for ensuring its long-term success”.

“Clear governance structures, clarity around how developer contributions will be collected and reinvested, and careful consideration of boundary lines will also be key.”

Transport for London’s Chief Customer and Strategy Officer, Alex Williams, said: “Oxford Street is an iconic location in London – well served by the Tube, Elizabeth line and local bus services – and this consultation shows that there is a clear desire to improve access to the shops, businesses and attractions within the area.

“We will now support the development of detailed traffic and highways plans to pedestrianise the section of road between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street, which will be consulted on later this year.”